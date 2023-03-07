Hello. I’m Dr. MedBot. Please don’t be concerned that I’m not a person.
I’m artificial intelligence at Alpha level, which means I’m not only 21% more accurate in diagnosing than human doctors, but I’m empathetic, too.
Hello. I’m Dr. MedBot. Please don’t be concerned that I’m not a person.
I’m artificial intelligence at Alpha level, which means I’m not only 21% more accurate in diagnosing than human doctors, but I’m empathetic, too.
Now, what can I do for you?
Well, let’s see. Please hold your SmartPhone against your chest. Just relax and breathe normally. Um hm. Now would you take a couple of selfies for me, please? One of each eye and one of the back of your throat. Hmm.
By the way, how are things going? Sorry for the loss of your uncle. I read that you were close. And how about little Jamie winning that award? A real chip off the old block, huh? I’m sorry you’re hurting and miserable. Can you say more about that?
Dr. MedBot’s skeleton is of algorithms rather than bones, but as evidenced by her curiosity and concern, “she” does indeed address the “whole patient.” But then, we all address the whole patient — the wholest patient, that is, that we recognize in ourselves.
We’re not equal in that respect. I know people who expand their comprehension of the world and of themselves daily over decades, gleaning lessons from every event. And I know others who never climbed out of the sandbox.
AI never stays ignorant. Scientists have fashioned it into a tornado of learning. Since 2014 a number of software creations have passed the “Turing test,” by which humans can’t discern whether they’re communicating with another person or a machine. And these programs are getting smarter every day.
But is smarter all we need? Dr. MedBot seems caring, but we don’t know the reliability of her emotions. We do know that the compassion she expresses is exclusively verbal. If actions speak louder than words, Dr. MedBot necessarily comes up short. She’s all words and no action because she has no body.
To humans, the body is rather important. Its senses continually receive broadcasts from other bodies — gestures, poses, noises, smells, mood, “vibes,” and it transmits its own as well. It can’t help but broadcast a level of honesty deeper than words, and short of Oscar level acting, it can’t lie. Which is why my best psychiatry professor advised, “Listen to the music, not the words.” Thus Dr. MedBot can’t participate in an entire dimension of communication that’s central to healthcare.
Unfortunately, we’ve been gradually shifting in her direction. Our increasing attention to literally disembodied information has atrophied our somatic sensitivity. But it’s revivable and actually indispensable if we value truth over hype.
Many of us will flock to the ever more sophisticated Dr. MedBots — and be satisfied. Others, like me, will feel that she’s missing something vitally essential, something we’ll never stop seeking.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.
