It’s no news that gun violence is a public health menace. Every year firearms kill nearly 40,000 Americans — by suicide, homicide and accident. That’s 109 every day, greater than the death toll from vehicles. And guns in this country now outnumber citizens.
Psychiatrists are the first to admit that what drives gun violence is hardly ever sickness. It’s abnormal, to be sure, but unlike cancer, say, it’s not diagnosable via blood tests, imagery, or microscopic examination. And psychological tests that determine someone to be outside the norm — which itself is an arbitrary notion — can’t predict behavior reliably enough for legal intervention. Maybe it’s time we relinquish viewing violence through the lens of illness, and instead simply see it as what it unquestionably is: behavior.
Violent behavior isn’t random. The sorry fact is that a disturbing proportion of us are chronically, volcanically angry. I can’t think of a mass shooting, for example, in which the perpetrator wasn’t furious at coworkers, minorities, women, political opponents, spouses, ex-spouses, or whoever: anger finds a target.
Shooters are those who routinely suppress their anger. Gritting their teeth and holding it in, they accumulate a festering mass over time. Then some event, often seemingly insignificant to others, cracks their brittle dam.
Anger is a valid emotion. Like the others, it needs to be expressed in an appropriate way. There’s something we Americans favor about repressing it, though. In fact, that practice profoundly inhabits our culture. Innumerable films end with the strong, silent good guy, rigid patience exhausted, blasting the bad guy. Our Clint Eastwoods, John Waynes, Chuck Norrises, and even Al Capp’s Fearless Fosdick deliver justice not with gentle persuasion, but with hot lead.
This perspective pervades our society beyond entertainment. We routinely respond to difficult national problems with attempts to annihilate them: we war on poverty, drugs, and terrorism (how are those turning out, by the way?). We haven’t initiated a war on anger yet because attacking the raging would obviously only worsen the problem.
It’s not enough to send violent offenders to anger management classes. Six hours of education won’t erase the culture’s deep lesion. We need to evolve our outlook beyond violence, and what better way than with our own behavior? We can talk with friends about dealing with our own anger. We can read our kids stories in which the witch simply mends her ways rather than getting shoved into the oven. We can choose graceful sports over gladiatorial combat and avoid films with splatter endings. And we can demand that leaders demonstrate the value of negotiation over threat. If we deserve a peaceful society, each of us will have to be the ones to create it.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.