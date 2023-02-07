kane.jpg

Dr. Jeff Kane

 File photo

It’s no news that gun violence is a public health menace. Every year firearms kill nearly 40,000 Americans — by suicide, homicide and accident. That’s 109 every day, greater than the death toll from vehicles. And guns in this country now outnumber citizens.

Psychiatrists are the first to admit that what drives gun violence is hardly ever sickness. It’s abnormal, to be sure, but unlike cancer, say, it’s not diagnosable via blood tests, imagery, or microscopic examination. And psychological tests that determine someone to be outside the norm — which itself is an arbitrary notion — can’t predict behavior reliably enough for legal intervention. Maybe it’s time we relinquish viewing violence through the lens of illness, and instead simply see it as what it unquestionably is: behavior.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.