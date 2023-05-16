Oh oh. We suspected it would come to this. An artificial intelligence language program, ChatGPT, has been shown to communicate to patients better than doctors.
The AMA Journal recently published a study in which medical advice written by both doctors and ChatGPT was rated by a panel of healthcare professionals — blinded as to source — for both information and empathy.
The software trounced the docs. The panel preferred ChatGPT’s responses to those given by a human doctor 79% of the time. In addition, 45% of the ChatGPT answers were rated empathetic compared with 5% of doctors’ replies. This last figure startles me. Docs aren’t generally known as great empaths, but I hadn’t considered how low healthcare’s emotional quotient had fallen.
The study’s conclusion isn’t awfully surprising. Docs, after all, have limited time and energy, not to mention zero training in communication, while software is inexhaustible and has instant access to almost infinite information.
The news that AI communicates better than doctors seems to generate an immediate positive view and a long-term pessimistic one. The former, expressed by one enthusiastic med school dean, was, “The opportunities for improving healthcare with AI are massive. Tools like ChatGPT can efficiently draft high-quality, personalized medical advice for review by clinicians.”
The longer perspective is outright dire, as though ChatGPT expresses the apocryphal Handwriting on the Wall. AI steadily pervades almost every human endeavor, from toaster controls to student essays to healthcare.
When you try — I say “try” — to make a medical appointment, for example, you deal with a robot, right? You complete a questionnaire online and receive info about your body via a “patient portal.” You sign up for a robot-assisted procedure. When you’re hospitalized, R2D2 rolls up to your bed to take your vital signs. Later, an email or artificial voice asks you to rate your “experience.”
This dehumanization of healthcare has barely begun. As you read this, brilliant engineers are developing the equivalent of ChatGPT2 and 3 and 4 for almost every imaginable medical event. Total body scans using your SmartPhone, recommended diet discerned from your fingerprint, automated drive-through colonoscopies: what will be left for human practitioners to do — when, that is, they’re not seeking new careers?
What’s to be done? The many of us who see only benefit will be happy to await the next techno miracle. For the rest of us, let’s choose embodied practitioners who exemplify the healing superiority of touch and intimacy.
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.