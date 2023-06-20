I often hear friends complain about medical visits. Whatever criticisms they have of their docs, they more heartfully lament the tone of current practice. They bristle at being treated with rushed impersonal attention, ostensibly in the interest of efficiency.
I recently reminisced with a friend who retired from a long medical school professorship, teaching students how to relate to patients. Many call this “bedside manner” or “doctoring.” She simply calls it respect. I asked her how much she felt she’d changed things during her tenure.
“Not at all,” she admitted. “It’s even less personal now. At least we were able to pry students away from their laptops long enough to make eye contact with patients, but now they shift to their Smartphones.” She confirmed that detachment throughout the medical encounter has become today’s norm. “What troubles me most,” my friend said, “is that young docs are unaware that medical practice was ever any different.”
Well, it was different...until about 50 years ago, when businesspeople realized healthcare was an underfished sea of greenbacks. They reasoned that if primary care docs see vast numbers of patients, which of course generates profit, then seeing more patients generates more profit.
So investors began buying up medical practices, such that today nearly 7 of 10 doctors work for a corporation. UnitedHealth Group, for example, employs roughly 70,000 doctors. That means they’re no longer independent professionals. When the boss, who’s far more likely to be an MBA than an MD, commands them to increase patient load and enter consequent billing data, they necessarily oblige.
Of course, hardly any docs love this oceanic shift in their profession, even despite its appreciable material benefits. Suffering faster visits and longer hours, it’s no wonder many docs are either retiring early, shifting into administrative medicine, or turning to the various anesthetics to which they have access. It’s estimated that an American physician commits suicide every day, which amounts to losing an entire medical school annually. This sad attrition, known popularly as “burnout,” is actually abuse of people who, trained in enduring perennial overwork, are too easily led to an assembly line.
As companies absorb doctors, they in turn are absorbed into larger companies, leaving patients in the hands of a shrinking number of giant entities. While the companies claim these arrangements will bring better, more coordinated patient care, some experts warn that consolidation will edge toward monopoly, leading to higher prices and systems ever less driven by patients’ welfare.
These acquisitions threaten the personal nature of the doctor-patient relationship, especially if the parent company has the authority to dictate limits on services and to steer patients toward related businesses, like its own chain of pharmacies, urgent care, or surgery centers.
Such practices violate state laws (such as in California) that prevent a company that employs doctors from interfering with patient treatment. Indeed, “corporate medicine,” as it’s pejoratively called in law, is a crime, though seldom prosecuted. One example is The American Academy of Emergency Medicine, which accuses Envision Healthcare of controlling its doctor-employees’ billing and insisting on its own medical protocols.
A New England internist working for one company summed up her extra work hours this way: “It’s all tied to the billing.”
How can docs get back to what they are trained for and do best?
Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.