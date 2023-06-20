I often hear friends complain about medical visits. Whatever criticisms they have of their docs, they more heartfully lament the tone of current practice. They bristle at being treated with rushed impersonal attention, ostensibly in the interest of efficiency.

I recently reminisced with a friend who retired from a long medical school professorship, teaching students how to relate to patients. Many call this “bedside manner” or “doctoring.” She simply calls it respect. I asked her how much she felt she’d changed things during her tenure.

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.