Deer are becoming more present in our home landscapes and they’re eating our plants. More and more of us are moving into rural and suburban home sites... onto land that’s usually good deer habitat. This means they have less territory to roam and less food resources to depend on.

Deer are actually quite choosy about their food

Doreen Fogle is a horticulturist, landscape designer, and writer. You can find all her articles at mydelightfulgardens.com. She can be reached at mydelightfulgardens@gmail.com.