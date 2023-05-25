California ground squirrels

California ground squirrels are very social animals that live in burrows in the ground and spend most of their time on the ground, unlike tree squirrels. They’re fun to watch, but can be pesky in our gardens.

 Metro Newspaper Service

You’ve seen them. They dart out into the road scaring us...or worse.

They nibble on our plants and eat our tender seedlings in our veggie gardens...don’t have back up plants?

Doreen Fogle is a horticulturist, landscape designer, and writer. You can find all her articles at mydelightfulgardens.com. She can be reached at mydelightfulgardens@gmail.com.