Set up your landscape to absorb as much of the rainfall as possible and hold it. When rain can sink into the soil, it helps plant roots and it recharges your aquifer...and it helps stave off a dry well later in the year.

We’ve been blessed with lots of rain this year, though, sadly, it was far too much for many areas to handle. Precious lives have been lost, as well as property.

According to Dwight Weiss, cofounder of Weiss Bros. Nursery, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 16, 31.8 inches of rain fell at his location near Cedar Ridge. This brought the rain year-to-date total to 53.3 inches, 90% of last year’s total. He’s been meticulously measuring the rainfall since the 70s when he and his partners started their nursery.

Doreen Fogle is a horticulturist, landscape designer, and writer. You can find all her articles at mydelightfulgardens.com. She can be reached at mydelightfulgardens@gmail.com.