Last March my daughter called. She wanted to go on vacation to Ireland and wanted to know if I wanted to go with her. I only hesitated for a second and said, if we could include some fishing in the trip, I was in.

More than a decade ago I was interested in European fishing styles and flies. I purchased and read a number of books as well as researched the topic online. The British and Irish have very different styles of angling relative to the USA and I had always wanted to go. Learning a different way to fish for the same species we have here is interesting.

