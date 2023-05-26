Denis Peirce

Denis Peirce

 File photo

This past winter’s snow pack in large part is still in the high country. The problem has swung from drought conditions last year to how to deal with too much water currently. Water managers have to deal with keeping enough room in the reservoirs to accommodate a heat wave surge of snow melt.

If you are looking for day trip possibilities this weekend, the lower elevation lakes would be the first place I would look. Englebright Reservoir is the highest I have seen in many years. The dam is spilling and the lake level is flooded into the brush and trees all around the shore. It looks real “bassy”. The surface temps were in the 50’s.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com