This past winter’s snow pack in large part is still in the high country. The problem has swung from drought conditions last year to how to deal with too much water currently. Water managers have to deal with keeping enough room in the reservoirs to accommodate a heat wave surge of snow melt.
If you are looking for day trip possibilities this weekend, the lower elevation lakes would be the first place I would look. Englebright Reservoir is the highest I have seen in many years. The dam is spilling and the lake level is flooded into the brush and trees all around the shore. It looks real “bassy”. The surface temps were in the 50’s.
Scott’s Flat is also at full pool and fishing well for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. There is a mix of pre-spawn and post-spawn fish in the lake. The spawning activity is well over a month late this year. It is driven by water temperature. This much melting snow is keeping the lakes colder than usual. There has been a top water bite early and late in the day
Collins Lake is fed by low elevation streams and does not get snow runoff. It was 74 degrees this week. It will be crowded this weekend but a good bet for fishing if you are on the water very early or fish in the night time.
Bullard’s Bar has been consistently producing kokanee. I expect you might have to share the lake with water skiers. If you get there early you will be able to park reasonably close to the ramp, get your fish and be off the lake before the crowds.
Lake Oroville is within 9 feet of full and spilling 11,000 cfs into the Feather River. This is scheduled to drop by 1000 cfs today. The surface temperature is 68 degrees. The parking might be problematic but the lake is so large you should be able to find areas to fish. The bass fishing is good on Oroville.
Both the Feather and the Sacramento Rivers still have stripers available. I fished the Sacramento last Saturday above the Tisdale Launch and caught a nice pre-spawn male over two foot long. On high water years, the spawn extending into June is common. Live bait has been hard to find recently. Our fish were caught trolling deep diving bass plugs in chartreuse. The river is flooded up into the shore line brush and is a beautiful boat ride.
For stream anglers the local creeks in town are actually decent trout streams. Most of the trout are not big but it is a great place to spend a couple of hours on the water without going far.
Years ago I used to see young boys in town with their fishing rods heading to Wolf Creek. Having a fishery that I could walk to in my youth, gave me the fishing bug. I am hoping the young anglers are still learning to fish in the creek and I am just not around to notice.
In the mountains above us, many places are still snowed in. The Lakes Basin above Bassett’s Station still has a lot of snow. A week ago I received a photo from Sardine Lake that showed less than half of the lake open water. The far end was snow sitting on ice. It may have thawed this week. Lakes above Sardine are probably still tough to reach. The North Yuba is high and cold.
In the Truckee area Stampede Reservoir became accessible 10 days ago. The ramp is good and the kokanee are on the bite. The ramp at Boca is also open.
The highest peaks of the Sierra are south of Lake Tahoe. The snowpack there has only melted between 25 to 33% so far. It is difficult to predict how long the rivers will be high.
In the eastern Sierra, Bridgeport Reservoir was drawn down to less than 25% capacity to prepare for the run off. Opening day in late April was a bust there for anglers, with little water to fish. The reservoir is rising now but it remains to be seen when the fishing might return. The best fishing in that area has been on both Twin Lakes above town that have been ice free since April.
Down by Mammoth Lakes, Crowley was marginal at the opener but is open now. Many of the upper elevation lakes are still snowed in.
Eagle lake near Susanville opens this weekend. The water level rose 3.7 feet from the low last fall. This is 1.6 feet higher than this time last year. The water surface temp is 65 but I suspect the cold water is not far down.
There will be quite a few people on the water this weekend but we can always find a place to fish with all of the water this year.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com