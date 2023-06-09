If you are a stream trout fisherman, June is your month. There is still snow melting in the high country but if you know where to look you can find water to fish. As the month progresses more and more miles of river drop into shape. The insect hatches come on strong as the water warms and the trout are feeding heavily. It can be a good opportunity to set aside river time.

This year’s June is not this way, with the snow melt still raging. The rivers are more suited to whitewater rafting and kayaking than to fishing. The cool weather of the recent past has moderated the flows but another way to state that is the high water has been prolonged. A good heat wave will bring the rivers much higher.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com