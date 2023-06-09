If you are a stream trout fisherman, June is your month. There is still snow melting in the high country but if you know where to look you can find water to fish. As the month progresses more and more miles of river drop into shape. The insect hatches come on strong as the water warms and the trout are feeding heavily. It can be a good opportunity to set aside river time.
This year’s June is not this way, with the snow melt still raging. The rivers are more suited to whitewater rafting and kayaking than to fishing. The cool weather of the recent past has moderated the flows but another way to state that is the high water has been prolonged. A good heat wave will bring the rivers much higher.
For local anglers there are solutions to this close at hand, Deer Creek, Wolf Creek and Squirrel Creek. So often these are just places we drive by on the way to somewhere else. If you stop to look as an angler, these are terrific creeks.
Recently Tom Page, Reel Angler’s Fly Shop, and I spent an evening fishing all three creeks to showcase the waters in our backyards. Our goal was to catch trout in all three creeks. Each of these waters flow through the center of our local towns and they all have trout.
I have spoken with many lifelong residents of our area who have spoken of some really large trout that have come from these creeks. The typical trout is not large but there are quite a few of them if you spend the time to look. The conditions exist, water flow, food and inaccessible stretches that allow trout to grow.
Arguably these creeks are better now than they were in historical times. Each of these creeks are used as water ditches to move water and they now have good flows during the dry months thanks to NID. The limiting factor to many creeks is the low water season that in droughts could dry up. Our local creeks have water that long ago would have moved down the Yuba in the spring but now flows in our creeks in the late summer.
Tom and I started our fishing less than a mile from his shop on Wolf Creek at the public access to the Wolf Creek Trail at the end of McCourney Road. There is now good creek access along the trail. As well as being a good spring fishing option, during the heat of summer the tree canopy keeps it a cool location for an evening on the water.
Tom hopped into the creek and had his first trout in minutes. He was fishing a dry fly to see what would come to the surface. In addition to the first landed fish there were others who came up for a look but decided not to hit.
Trout, particularly rainbows, are wanderers. Wherever they can go, they will go. If you drive Idaho Maryland Road along Wolf Creek, it flows through an inaccessible blackberry tunnel. This is typical of the foothill streams. It is these isolated stretches that hold a lot of fish. Years ago there was a fishing shop “Will’s Wild Sports” in Grass Valley. He sold crickets for bait. When he had dead crickets he would go to the back porch of the shop which was over a blackberry lined run on the creek and feed the trout. I witnessed some big fish come up to feed on the cricket “hatch”.
Our second evening stop was on Deer Creek at the Broad Street overcrossing. It took a few minutes longer to land a trout here but there were a number of them in the run. I have interviewed anglers who recall fishing Little Deer Creek in Nevada City and catching bragging sized brown trout back in the 1960’s. My personal best on Deer Creek came a couple of decades ago halfway between Nevada City and Scott’s Flat Lake. It was a 20” rainbow trout, caught and released. I accessed it across private property and am hesitant to mention where. With all of the homes now along the creek some home owners don’t like to see anglers on the water.
Our final stop of the evening was Squirrel Creek in Penn Valley. There is easy access in the park but the best fish numbers are in the more inaccessible places.
Sometime back in the early 1990’s a neighbor caught large brown trout under the Hwy 20 bridge. I could not believe there was a trout that size in the creek, especially a brown. Years on I heard of a similar sized brown half way up the hill towards Rough & Ready and another farther downstream below Pleasant Valley Road. I found all of these reports difficult to believe until recently when I was told that there was a private brown trout raising pond in Penn Valley along the creek. In a high water year the pond was washed out and the fish escaped into Squirrel Creek, mystery solved. My apologies to those telling true fish stories that I hesitated to believe.
The runoff from the Sierra snowpack is far from done in mid June. The North Yuba is currently about 3,000 cfs when the mean for this time of year is closer to 1,000 cfs. Instead of waiting for mountain conditions to improve, stop by our local creeks for a pleasant day on a creek with lots of trout action.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com