There is a time between the raging flows of peak snowmelt and the warmer low flows of summer that can feature some of the best river fishing of the year. The trout have not been pressured since last fall. They have been lethargic in the cold of winter and during the high flows they sit on the bottom where anglers can’t get at them. As the flow subsides and the temperatures are on the rise, the food chain comes alive. It is the prime time to fish Sierra rivers.

The spring flows on the North Yuba peaked in late May at almost 5000 cfs. Since then there has been a steady decline to about the 500 cfs level currently. Some of the more dedicated anglers will begin fishing at the 800 cfs level but this is a lower percentage game. The temps are still low and only the edges of the current offer an opportunity for a fish or two.