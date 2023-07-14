There is a time between the raging flows of peak snowmelt and the warmer low flows of summer that can feature some of the best river fishing of the year. The trout have not been pressured since last fall. They have been lethargic in the cold of winter and during the high flows they sit on the bottom where anglers can’t get at them. As the flow subsides and the temperatures are on the rise, the food chain comes alive. It is the prime time to fish Sierra rivers.
The spring flows on the North Yuba peaked in late May at almost 5000 cfs. Since then there has been a steady decline to about the 500 cfs level currently. Some of the more dedicated anglers will begin fishing at the 800 cfs level but this is a lower percentage game. The temps are still low and only the edges of the current offer an opportunity for a fish or two.
Once the North Yuba falls through the 500 cfs range the factors begin to line up in the anglers favor. The trout feel confident with the moderating flows still providing cover. The warming water gets their metabolism on the rise as well as their appetites. The insects are on the move with hatches of golden stones, caddis and little yellow sallies. The carpenter ants can end up in the current from dead wood along the shore and lady bugs can be on the menu especially in the Goodyear’s Bar area. The trout are reckless. It is times like this when anglers can get an inflated sense of how good they are. A month from now the catching will not be as good.
As the flows decrease, heading toward summer lows, we can change the volume of water we wish to fish by moving up river. The heaviest volume is down low but as you drive up Hwy 49 and leave many of the tributaries behind, you will find smaller water. Another factor is how rapidly the river drops in elevation. Between Sierra City and Bassett’s Station there are stretches where the river is more like a set of stairs dropping from one plunge pool to the next. As a general rule the gradient of the highway will mimic the gradient of the river. The flatter the terrain the better the fishing conditions at these flows. It is hard to estimate how long the prime fishing will last. My best guess is at least 2 weeks.
This weekend the weather is predicted to be hot. Downieville may get into the triple digits. Going up in elevation to the Lakes Basin is another good option. These lakes are in prime condition like the river. Sardine Lake was planted a few weeks ago. There are hold over fish in most of the other lakes. Next week ( 7-17 through 7-21) Gold, Salmon, and Packer Lakes are scheduled to be planted. In addition Jackson Meadows is also on the list for next week.
Coming up Saturday July 22, the Tahoe National Forest is hosting a Kids Fishing Derby again at Packer Lake above Bassett’s Station in the Lakes Basin area. It runs from 8:00 am until noon. There will be loner rods for kids without their own gear. Bring your own gear if you can. In addition to fishing, there will be interesting activities hosted by Forest Service personnel. This is a good opportunity to get a young person interested in fishing and the outdoors.
For those river anglers wanting to plan further ahead, the Carson River drainage is normally the last river in the state to drop into shape. After the Yuba has hit summer flows, you might want to head south of Tahoe to get back into late snowmelt conditions.
