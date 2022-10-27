Denis Peirce: The salmon finally return





Salmon are the glamour fish in Northern California. When the fishing is good off the coast it is hard to find a seat on a boat heading out after them. For valley and foothill anglers the focus switches to the Sacramento River system in late July when the river salmon season opens.

Typically, July is slow. The first good run comes after the full moon in August. September features the largest number of fish moving upriver. In October the number of fish is in decline but fresh fish are still moving in. I associate the peak of the river spawning activity with Halloween.

This year with the warm and low river flows brought on by the drought, the fish did not come up in any appreciable numbers. Those that did try to run the warm water gauntlet did not fair well. There were anecdotal sightings of salmon swimming in circles down in some of the deeper holes. These fish would not bite and there were some sightings of dead salmon along the traveling sections of the rivers. Compounding the problem were the warm days, into the 80’s, extending through the third week of this month.

For the river salmon guides, this is their make or break for the year. Many of the guides work 60 straight days during the peak of the salmon run, if the fish are in. There was a lot of speculation about the run materializing at all.

All this changed about 10 days ago. I spoke with the staff at the Feather River Hatchery. They were in the process of spawning the spring run salmon which were in the normal numbers when the fall run fish began to arrive in quantity.

The speculation for the delay was twofold. There was a “red tide” outside the Golden Gate in September that the fish were hesitant to swim through and the warm river temps. The hatchery is close to the base of Oroville Dam and their temperature readings are water in the facility not the downriver temps. Through the August to October time frame the temps were about 60+ degrees coming from the bottom of Lake Oroville. In October the temps began to fall and by the time the salmon arrived the water was in the mid 50’s and late this week it was 54 degrees.

The hatchery crew began spawning the spring run October 10. The fall run showed up just as the springers were done and they have not missed a day. They even had to bring in staff from other DFW divisions to keep up with the workload. To date they have harvested 5 “lots” of spring run and 7 lots of fall run, 50% of their fall quota. At this rate they anticipate finishing the spawn by the second week of November.

For those into numbers the spring run produced 3.3 million eggs which will produce in excess of 2 million fish. The fall run will meet the quota of 12 million eggs which will produce 8 million salmon.

Starting in August I have been checking in with Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly shop, who guides regularly on the lower Yuba River. I always ask how many salmon he has noticed on his guide trips. In 2021 he was seeing salmon in good numbers starting in August. This year he noticed a few fish in the deepest holes in late September, no traveling fish and no nest building. Two weeks ago, he saw five salmon and this past weekend he estimated 50 salmon spotted with salmon digging redds in a few locations.

What is of interest to anglers on the lower Yuba is the “egg bite”. As the salmon are digging they are turning up insects into the current as well as losing some of their eggs. Both of these get the steelhead and the local trout into a feeding mood. This can be some of the best fishing of the year on the river. As of last weekend the steelhead were not yet focused on the egg bite. The salmon were just beginning to dig redds.

If you have an interest in the egg bite, Tom Page will be the featured speaker at the Gold Country Fly Fishers meeting November 1 at 7 p.m. The meetings are at the Fair Grounds in what used to be called the Senior Center on McCourtney Road.

There was a lot of angst about the salmon run or lack there of in late summer. The guides and their clients missed out on 6+ weeks of good fishing. But the good news is that the run is in progress with expectations of sufficient numbers. My expectation of salmon in full spawning mode for Halloween looks to be on schedule again this year.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com

Tom Page pointing out salmon redds on the lower Yuba.

Submitted photo