The summer solstice arrived this week and the mountain snowpack is still with us. We are making progress with respect to access. In the past week the road to Jackson Meadows was finally cleared of snow. It is the Henness Pass area that usually presents the last snow obstacles to two wheel drive vehicles.
Jackson Meadows has been ice free for many weeks. A friend in the Forest Service follows lake conditions from a fire cam on the Sierra Buttes. The camera can see over the dam to confirm whether there is ice on the lake.
Jackson Meadows is considered a target lake by the DF&W and is heavily planted with trout. There is a competitive aspect regarding who can get on the lake first in the spring. Usually snowmobiles pulling a small aluminum boat over the snow is how the first anglers get on the lake.
For those who are interested in camping, the campgrounds have yet to open but the overflow camping area at Pass Creek is available.
Another area that is of interest is the Lakes Basin above Bassett’s Station on the North Yuba. The road has been open for quite some time and this week the DF&W did the first trout plant of the season. Only Lower Sardine was mentioned as a planting location but they will often plant many of the roadside waters if they are in the area. I have not had direct confirmation on the launch ramp at Gold Lake but I suspect it to be in use. Have a backup destination if you head for Gold Lake with a boat.
Lake Davis near Portola has been open for weeks and the trout fishing has been decent but not really good. The lake is full. The cool cold weather along with the higher water has slowed the growth of the weed beds. They are well below the surface in many areas. Guide Ed Dillard has been catching his best fish over top of the weeds. He has been targeting fish that are searching for food in the tops of the weeds. He has been finding large areas with 6’ to 8’ of water over the vegetation.
Lake Davis is well known for its damsel fly hatch. Damsels are those bright blue miniature dragon flies. Throughout the Sierra at elevations above 4,000 feet damsels typically swim to shore and hatch around the summer solstice, not this year. Ed Dillard has yet to see a single damsel on Lake Davis. The other common bugs such as blood midges are few and far between so far this season.
The other insect I associate with the solstice is the hexagenia mayfly hatch at Lake Almanor. My most recent report from late last week was that the better fish were mostly on the bottom. When these fish are cleaned their bellies are full of the hex nymphs that live in the mud. The conclusion was that the insects are active but the hatch had yet to come on strong. The surface water temp is in the middle 60’s.
Almanor has a prolific insect population. Currently there are fish feeding on midges at the surface throughout the day. Most of these are smaller rainbows in the 10 to 14 inch range. The larger trout are oriented to the bottom, presumably feeding on the hex nymphs. No source has mentioned the pond smelt, baitfish, as a targeted food source.
Stampede Reservoir near Truckee has been accessible for weeks and it has the best kokanee action within an hour’s driving time. The surface water temp is in the middle 60’s and the lake level is still rising. The kokanee action is excellent if you are on the water early. Once the sun gets on the water you can still catch kokanee but it will take longer to put a limit in the boat. Early the fish can be caught at 35 to 45 feet down. They go deeper when the sun is on the water, 40 to 60 feet.
Shaun Rainsbarger continues his big mackinaw run on Donner Lake. The last two years have been his best in the past decade for fish over ten pounds. On his guide boat rules want all fish over ten to be released back into the lake.
Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, reported the Lower Yuba is still high and cold making the trout fishing tough. He has had good luck fishing shad in the Feather and the very lowest Yuba sections. His customers have been doing well fishing on the local creeks. Recently there has been a golden stonefly hatch in the low elevation west slope streams. These bugs are over an inch long in a yellow/tan coloration. It is fun to throw a big fly and have the fish go for it.
Overall this has been the coolest and wettest June I can remember in the northern Sierra. What this has done is to extend to cool weather fishing. Not a bad turn of events for anglers, once you can get to the water.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com