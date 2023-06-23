Denis Peirce

The summer solstice arrived this week and the mountain snowpack is still with us. We are making progress with respect to access. In the past week the road to Jackson Meadows was finally cleared of snow. It is the Henness Pass area that usually presents the last snow obstacles to two wheel drive vehicles.

Jackson Meadows has been ice free for many weeks. A friend in the Forest Service follows lake conditions from a fire cam on the Sierra Buttes. The camera can see over the dam to confirm whether there is ice on the lake.

