What a difference a couple of weeks makes on the foothill lakes. Temperatures on Lake Oroville have risen 10 degrees. These are surface temps not necessarily deeper readings. The outflow from the lake down the Feather River has doubled from 10,000 cfs to over 20,000. The increased flows are keeping the lake level about 20’ below full pool. Water temps moving up through the 50’s and a rising lake level are ideal bass fishing conditions on foothill reservoirs.

Ten days ago Colin and I spent a day fishing with Chuck Ragan and Bill McCrea on the middle fork arm of Lake Oroville. This was the best fish count day we have had in quite some time. We lost count but we landed between two and three dozen spotted bass between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The water temp at the time was in the low 50’s and the fish were on the bite at the 9’ to 12’ depth.

