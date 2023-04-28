What a difference a couple of weeks makes on the foothill lakes. Temperatures on Lake Oroville have risen 10 degrees. These are surface temps not necessarily deeper readings. The outflow from the lake down the Feather River has doubled from 10,000 cfs to over 20,000. The increased flows are keeping the lake level about 20’ below full pool. Water temps moving up through the 50’s and a rising lake level are ideal bass fishing conditions on foothill reservoirs.
Ten days ago Colin and I spent a day fishing with Chuck Ragan and Bill McCrea on the middle fork arm of Lake Oroville. This was the best fish count day we have had in quite some time. We lost count but we landed between two and three dozen spotted bass between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The water temp at the time was in the low 50’s and the fish were on the bite at the 9’ to 12’ depth.
We met at the park and ride at 5 a.m. and were on the water before sunrise. A high speed boat ride is still a chilling experience in April. Our first stop was an almost vertical bank with a mix of decomposed granite and big rock. Chuck had a stellar trip to this spot three days before and expected more of the same. We spent a fish less hour in the area before conceding that the fish had moved on. We continued moving along the bank searching for and catching an occasional bass. The action really picked up when we began focusing on the incoming creeks. At this time of this year every fold in the ridges has water flowing into the lake.
Chuck’s strategy is to start at the beginning of the coves that have incoming streams and work the shoreline to the back of the cove where the water comes in. Somewhere in each cove there were multiple fish to be found. Right at the incoming flow was not necessarily the hot spot. Often it was a few yards away where the lake had a drop off into deeper water.
One unusual location that held a lot of fish was a group of large rocks along a wind exposed shore. The bass were on the downwind side of the rock pile, tight to the bank. Up wind or off shore from the rock did not produce fish. It might have had to do with the wind driven current along that bank.
The spotted bass were still in pre-spawn mode ten days ago but any day now the spawn should commence. Chuck said that on steep sided terrain the bass will look for decomposed granite banks to spawn. As the lake levels change, the wind waves create small shelves, wide enough for spawning in the small sized material. In many of the steep canyons of the lake, these are the best spots the bass can find.
Chuck Ragan specializes in fly fishing guide trips. For reservoir bass his prime technique is the “Float & Fly” rig. In effect it is a lead head jig suspended below a float. It presents a baitfish imitation almost motionless at a consistent depth. A vulnerable bait, almost motionless, is a meal that is hard for a bass to pass up. With water in the low 50’s we did best at 9’ to 12’ down. I suspect that has changed by this writing. The rig is a bit awkward to cast on a fly rod but it is effective at producing bass.
This year Lake Oroville is worth a visit if only for the scenery. There are only 22 feet of bank still exposed with green hills rising. I was struck by the number of dead trees rising through the brush. A couple of years back the middle fork canyon burned with the fire driven by strong down canyon winds. There are numerous waterfalls flowing in. What I had hoped to do this spring is to take my boat up the middle fork arm to see Feather Falls from below. Currently there is a debris barrier floating across the canyon preventing boats from going to Feather Falls.
When Bill McCrea invited Colin and me to fish with him and Chuck, I had two goals, that Colin reel in lots of fish and that I learn a new bass technique. The trip was a success on both counts.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com