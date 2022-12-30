The storms are stacked up in the north Pacific. We are in the midst of the shortest days of the year. Water temps are closing in on their low point of the year. Typically lake temperatures bottom out in late January. Currently, Scotts Flat Lake is in the mid 40's, Berryessa is in the low 50's. Lake Oroville is 50 degrees.
Bass, which are a warm water species, are not very active in winter. The most common location for them this time of year is with their bellies on the bottom in the depths. Their metabolism slows down and they become rather sedentary. At these temperatures the bass are not inclined to chase after food.
Recently Ed Everhart has been on the water in his boat fishing for bass. During the holidays he spent part of one day on Scotts Flat Lake. The water was crystal clear and the smallmouth bass were firmly planted on the bottom in 18 to 25 feet of water. He tried a variety of baits dragged across the bottom and just above, with no response. What finally put bass in the boat were drop shot rigs.
Drop shotting rigs feature a weight on the bottom and a foot or two up the line a hook with a soft plastic worm. In these cold conditions you find the bass with electronics and present the bait right to them. The weight falls to the bottom with the worm suspended close to the bottom or just above any weeds, on a tight line. You give a little slack and then tighten, trying not to move the weight. You get a plastic bait to wiggle without moving laterally. The bass has something looking quite delicious, directly in his face. Either aggression or hunger will ultimately provoke a strike.
The strike is not the jolt you get in the spring as the fish get active. As you lift the rod the line just gets heavy. Once you set the hook, the fish comes alive and the fight is on.
Ed spent another day on Lake Berryessa across the valley in the coast range. The water is 6 degrees warmer at 52. There was 8 to 10 feet of visibility. In addition to the smallmouth, there are spotted bass at Berryessa. The pattern was similar to Scotts Flat with the bass stuck on the bottom in 15 to 30 feet of water. An additional factor is the trout population at Berryessa. Trout will chase in cold temperatures. Ed had a number of trout follow his bass baits as he retrieved them back to the boat, none of them committed and got hooked.
Tom Page, Reel Angler's Fly Shop, reports his customers have been on Bullard's Bar Reservoir using the “Float & Fly” technique. They suspend a fly from a float on the surface. A little breeze will put a chop on the water and activate an otherwise motionless fly. They do this close to the bank or along a vertical wall. The streamer fly represents a vulnerable minnow, an easy meal that is not running away.
The key factor in both of these techniques is the SLOOWW presentation. At this time of year the bass want it handed to them.
Other lakes in our area to consider are Folsom and Oroville. Folsom is closer to the south county. But for quantities of spotted bass Lake Oroville is the top spot. The lake has been rising and the Bidwell ramp is now available for launching. This lake has a reputation for modest size bass but lots of them competing for the food. A slow presentation in front of a few bass will put numbers in the boat here.
These rainy days reduce my desire to get out on the water. A warm fire is quite appealing. But we do get these bluebird days in January that can entice me out on the water.
