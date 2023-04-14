The DF&W wardens have been quite active on both the Sacramento and Feather Rivers. There is a minimum size of 18 inches to keep a striper. Most fish over 18” are being kept leaving a lot of 17.5 inch fish to be caught. If you squeeze the tail fin top and bottom you can gain an extra bit of length, but that is not how a warden will measure it. He will bump the nose against an object and leave the tail spread out. If it is not the required length you will get a ticket. You cannot fillet fish while on the river, you have to bring the whole fish back to the dock. The wardens are on the river in boats as well as at the launch ramps. Follow the rules and have a good trip.
Mid April is prime time for the river striper run on the Sacramento and Feather Rivers, if you have enough water. The recent drought years produced poor returns to the rivers but this year the water is high and the fish are running.
One week ago it was cold, rainy and miserable outdoors. Over the course of a week we moved from winter into spring. There have been stripers around for three weeks but the numbers were low and the cold water made the bite slow. The early fish in the run are generally smaller males. As the water warms the larger females begin to arrive and the action picks up.
I spoke with Brett Brady (Bare Bones Guide Service) about the river conditions and he explained the recent rapid temperature rise on the Sacramento River. A week ago the river in the Colusa area was 51 degrees and at the end of this week he found water as high as 58 degrees. He attributes this to “local” water from creeks and draining farm fields. These water sources are much warmer than the flows from Lake Shasta. As the local sources decrease and the flows from the large reservoirs increase he expects to see the water temps drop back down to the mid 50’s for a time.
The Sacramento River has had quite a bit of floating debris recently but this has decreased significantly as the rain stopped.. The water has also cleared from a chocolate milk condition to a couple of feet of visibility.
The Feather River has similar conditions but the temps have not come up to the Sacramento levels. The Feather is in the mid 50’s.
The number one bait on the Feather River has been live minnows. A week ago minnows were hard to find but this week that has changed and all of the shops have been resupplied. With the high dirty water on the Sacramento the best bait for the last few weeks has been cut bait. Brett expects minnows to work better now that the water has cleared and warmed.
Some of the best reports have come from the Sacramento River above Colusa, but there has been good fishing all the way down through Knight’s Landing and below. The Feather has been producing fish from the mouth all the way up to Live Oak. The fish are spread out the length of both rivers. As the larger females arrive the fish will concentrate into bigger schools. Brett has found feeding fish in the 5’ to 14’ depths. Besides minnows, swim baits, trolled plugs and rubber worms will also catch stripers.
Based on experience, Brady expects the fishing to remain good well into May and in the best years it has continued into early June. The prime conditions for the striper spawn are water temps in the 62 to 65 degree range along with a full moon. With a major snow melt coming this spring the water temps might not get up to the desired range any time soon. There are too many variables to predict the timing with certainty. There are a lot of fish in the Delta moving upstream at this time which will add to the numbers currently in the rivers. All things considered this is shaping up to be a very good striper year.
For access, most of the boat ramps on the Feather and Sacramento are now open. At the highest water flows some of the ramps close. At this writing Verona and Elk Horn are not available.
This year’s striper run will be memorable, high water and lots of fish. We are heading into the peak of the season. The stripers are our best bet for catching a big fish within an hour’s drive. Recently six to eight pound fish have been caught and the truly big ones will arrive closer to the spawn. If you can resist the temptation to keep a really big striper, these are the most prolific spawners and releasing them is the best way to ensure continued good fishing
