The DF&W wardens have been quite active on both the Sacramento and Feather Rivers. There is a minimum size of 18 inches to keep a striper. Most fish over 18” are being kept leaving a lot of 17.5 inch fish to be caught. If you squeeze the tail fin top and bottom you can gain an extra bit of length, but that is not how a warden will measure it. He will bump the nose against an object and leave the tail spread out. If it is not the required length you will get a ticket. You cannot fillet fish while on the river, you have to bring the whole fish back to the dock. The wardens are on the river in boats as well as at the launch ramps. Follow the rules and have a good trip.

Mid April is prime time for the river striper run on the Sacramento and Feather Rivers, if you have enough water. The recent drought years produced poor returns to the rivers but this year the water is high and the fish are running.

