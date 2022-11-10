Denis Peirce: In search of brown trout





If there is a Holy Grail of freshwater trout fishing it is a large brown trout. At some midlife point in a brown’s life it stops feeding on insects and focuses on eating other fish. With this diet change, length and girth really begin to expand. With a modest food chain these fish can hit the 3 to 6 pound range. Add in a good supply of minnows and a lake with some depth can produce a 10+ pound brown trout.

There is a “club” dedicated to the pursuit of big browns called “The Brown Baggers”. It is a loose association of anglers who have verifiably caught two browns over 10 pounds. Their belief is the first 10 pounder could be luck, the second one demonstrates skill.

Now that the cold, wet season is upon us, the chance to catch big brown trout has arrived. During the warm weather months, big browns are rarely caught. One explanation I heard is that in the summer these bigger fish become nocturnal while we fish during the day. Starting in the fall, browns will be hunting in the shallows for food during the day, especially in low light conditions. This will continue into spring.

Another factor in brown trout behavior is that they are fall spawners. If there is sufficient flow in lake tributaries, browns will head upstream. Under drought conditions the timing for this can be delayed into winter.

One local guide that targets browns occasionally is Shaun Rainsbarger. His primary focus is the mackinaw and kokanee populations in Donner Lake. He does occasionally target big brown trout but success in this is a tougher bar to clear. The big browns that do live in Donner are cagey and tough to fool. His clients have landed two big browns this year, one in February and the other in late October.

Rhonda Mouser with a brown trout caught in Donner Lake, February of 2022, with guide Shaun Rainsbarger. The fish was released back into the lake.

Shaun describes Donner Lake as an anomaly for a brown trout lake. The food source for a trophy predator is kokanee, a fish that lives out in open water. Brown trout anglers tend to fish the edges of the lake where browns would hunt minnows and crawdads. Donner also does not have a reliable spawning stream flowing in on a year-round basis. There are a couple of seasonal creeks on the west end of the lake that flow in winter. A problem with these tributaries is that in the spring when the lake is full and the snow melt is raging, sand is washed into the lake forming a subsurface sand bar. In the fall when the lake level is dropped 8 feet or more these sand bars spread the creek flow in a manner that the browns can not get across. It takes a heavy flow to cut a channel to allow passage. Shaun has seen years when the creeks do not open enough until March. Donner is a tough lake to be a resident brown trout. Despite the challenges, browns are hardy fish with a strong will to survive. They find a way.

Many of Shaun’s bigger browns have come when he is using kokanee imitating lures and targeting mackinaw, the other major predator in Donner Lake. His most recent one in October was caught 35 feet down near a school of kokanee.

Shaun Rainsbarger with a brown trout in the 9+ pound range, caught this past October in Donner Lake. This fish was returned to the lake.

There are a number of lakes in our area that have brown trout. Many of these are self-sustaining populations that are not augmented by trout plants. This contributes to the rarity of big brown trout. The ones that come to mind are Scott’s Flat, Spaulding, Little Grass Valley, Bowman and Jackson Meadows, to name a few. A look over this list and you will notice many of these are snowed in at the present time.

The lakes with the biggest brown trout populations are Lakes Shasta and Almanor. These two lakes are different based on their tributaries and depth. Shasta has three main rivers feeding into the lake. These rivers are large enough to support big trout over the winter. Guide Jeff Goodwin specializes in guiding on Shasta. He notes that big trout, both rainbows and browns are not available in the lake during the winter months. Yes there are some in the lake but not enough to target for a guide trip. The browns at Shasta start heading up the McCloud River as early as September and as late as November. Some can return to the lake by December. From a guide’s perspective, November through April, he does not target big trout because the majority are up the rivers. By early May they have returned and have regained the weight that they lost during the spawning system. A big brown in Lake Shasta is in the 7 to 8 pound category.

Lake Almanor on the other hand features browns in the lake throughout the year. The majority of the Almanor browns are “triploid”, sterile fish that put on weight rather than spawning. Yes, a portion of the brown population will go up the tributaries to spawn but the majority will be found close to their winter food, schools of pond smelt minnows. Almanor is a relatively shallow lake. Down by the dam the deepest water will be 50 or 60 feet. This is where the minnows spend the winter and the predators are close by. The locals at Almanor shore fish in the winter in the coves at the south end of the lake near the dam. These coves have seasonal creeks that attract some spawners but the food is nearby and the fish are within casting range from shore.

Doug Epley with a 9+ pound brown trout, caught with guide Shaun Rainsbarger on Donner Lake in October this year. The fish was released back into the lake.

Browns are an elusive species. It is rare that they grow to trophy size. But if you want to target them, the cold weather months are your best bet.

