One measure of a club’s relevance in a community is how long they have been around. Our local “Gold Country Fly Fishers” have been around for nearly 40 years. I recall attending the first meeting at Memorial Park in Grass Valley in the middle of the 1980s. The hall was filled with enthusiastic anglers and the club started with a bang. I recall years in the 1990s when the membership dropped below 50.

With the resurgence of fly fishing in the late 1990s the club took off. Prior to the COVID shut downs, the club had more than 200 members. Currently the club has well over 100 members and growing.

