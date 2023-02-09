One measure of a club’s relevance in a community is how long they have been around. Our local “Gold Country Fly Fishers” have been around for nearly 40 years. I recall attending the first meeting at Memorial Park in Grass Valley in the middle of the 1980s. The hall was filled with enthusiastic anglers and the club started with a bang. I recall years in the 1990s when the membership dropped below 50.
With the resurgence of fly fishing in the late 1990s the club took off. Prior to the COVID shut downs, the club had more than 200 members. Currently the club has well over 100 members and growing.
Tuesday evening this week I attended the February meeting with a presentation by fly fishing guide Mike Pease on some of the technical aspects of subsurface fly angling. An excellent program with some interesting takes on this style of fly fishing.
This year under the leadership of president Clay Hash the club has embarked on an ambitious schedule of programs and educational events aimed at introducing new anglers to fly fishing as well as exposing proficient anglers to some of the innovative methods currently evolving in the sport.
Each month will begin with the monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of the month. The location is the Ponderosa Room at the FairGrounds, gate No. 2. Arrive about 6:30 p.m. with the speaker’s presentation starting after 7. Membership is not required, the public is welcome to attend. Among the topics in this year’s lineup of speakers are striper fishing in the Delta, stripers on the Sacramento River, bass fishing on Lake Oroville, steelhead on the Trinity River and trout fishing on the Truckee River. Even if you are not a fly angler there is a wealth of information presented regarding when to fish these waters and where to look for fish when you get there. I guarantee that everyone who attends the meeting will come away having learned something they didn’t know.
The second event each month is held Thursday evenings at Briar Patch community room. This month it is the third Thursday, February 16. These events are referred to as “Tech Talks”. Each time a specific rigging will be discussed and demonstrated. The goal is to expand your knowledge of different styles of rigging.
The third event each month will be a “Fly Casting Skills Development”, held on the lawn at Forest Charter School. It is the large lawn east of SPD Market on Zion Street, in Nevada City. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all you have to do is show up. The club will supply the rods and members will be there to show you how to use them. There will be advanced instruction for those who already have a knowledge of casting but might want to see some different styles. This is a casual event suitable for all ages and skill levels. If you have a young person interested in fishing, bring them down to see if they might be interested. There will be personalized instruction.
In addition to the three monthly events the club also has a more formal introduction to fly fishing class scheduled for April 18 and 19.
Another popular club activity is the “Fish Outs”. These are day trips and occasionally an overnight camp out for two days of fishing. At these excursions the focus is for members to learn how and when to fish many of the lakes and rivers in our area. In past years they have fished Lake Davis, waters in the Grouse Lakes Wilderness up Highway 20 and of course the lower Yuba. For someone new to the area these are a good opportunity to learn new waters they may not have visited before.
The Gold Country Fly Fishers are a wonderful resource for our area. It is an association of friendly anglers with a passion for sharing their sport. If you even have a passing interest in fishing you owe it to yourself to come to a meeting. I believe you will come away with a renewed interest in the sport. I hope to see you at the March meeting with a program on Striper Fishing in the Delta.
