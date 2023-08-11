A very good angler once noted that cold water scatters fish and warm water concentrates fish. Specifically he was referring to trout but all species react to water temperatures.

I have recently been out on Lakes Oroville and Shasta. The water temps are in the low 80’s and the most rewarding water sport seems to be waterskiing. There are a lot of boaters out enjoying themselves midday.

