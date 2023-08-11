A very good angler once noted that cold water scatters fish and warm water concentrates fish. Specifically he was referring to trout but all species react to water temperatures.
I have recently been out on Lakes Oroville and Shasta. The water temps are in the low 80’s and the most rewarding water sport seems to be waterskiing. There are a lot of boaters out enjoying themselves midday.
There are anglers out but the prime times for them are either end of the daylight hours, early mornings and late in the evening. Colin and I were recently invited to fish on Lake Shasta. My suggestion was to travel in the afternoon, fish late in the day, spend the night and finish the trip the following morning before returning home in an air conditioned truck.
I keep in touch with Jeff Goodwin, a guide on Lake Shasta. His reports from the lake this past spring were disappointing. The shad minnows were difficult to locate and the trout were not aggressively feeding. As the summer progressed the shad reappeared and had a tremendous spawn once the water warmed. The shad formed into huge bait balls and the trout were usually close by ready to eat.
There has been a progression of the fish moving deeper as the surface of the lake warmed. It is typical for the cold water to be drafted from the bottom of the lake to the rivers, leaving an increasingly thick layer of warm water on the surface. Over the last six weeks the trout feeding depth has moved from 30+ feet to a current 65 to 80 feet. They are following the cool water down.
Colin and I headed out Tuesday afternoon arriving at the lake early evening. By the time we had our act together we were on the water for the last hour of the day. The plan was to do a bit of fishing to get all of our gear set up and hit the water early the following morning.
We were based at Bridge Bay Marina. As we went under the I-5 bridge we hooked up a good rainbow trout. Most of the shad minnows are young of the year, about one inch long. The fish hit a small white streamer fly at 65 feet.
We did not want to keep a fish early in the trip so we decided to try and release it back to the lake. At first the fish wanted to lie belly up. So with an investment of time I was able to revive it and get it swimming back into the depths. It was then time to get off the water before darkness fell.
Early the next morning we were back on the water heading up the Sacramento River arm looking for schools of shad. We were meeting with limited success trout fishing and Colin wanted to bass fish. He enjoys throwing big lures to the bank and cranking them back in.
We switched out our gear and moved from deep water to the shoreline. The larger bass will head for the depths to feed where the minnows live but the younger bass will stay in the shallows. For younger anglers it is about action rather than large fish. Yes big fish make for a great photo op but casting needs to be regularly rewarded to keep our attention focused. The smaller bass at Shasta were just the ticket to keep us on the water well into midday despite the heat.
Large plugs are not the answer for smaller bass. Three inch soft plastic baits kept the bass interested. Even when they did not hit the bait, they would follow it back to the boat. This is the formula for keeping young anglers focused on fishing.
Colin and I had a great time on Shasta for a 24 hour trip despite the midday heat. If you can fish deep, the big ones are still in the lake to be caught. But if you need action the bass are there to save the trip.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com