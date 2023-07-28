Denis Peirce

Denis Peirce

Once the heat of summer fully sets in, the best fishing locations center on either higher elevations or heading for the coast.

With the California salmon season closed for this season, there is an alternative at the mouth of the Rogue River at Gold Beach Oregon. Salmon from the ocean move in and out of the Rogue estuary following the bait fish and the tides. The warm freshwater flows over the top of the colder saltwater. The salmon stay in the cold water and when schools of salmon arrive the action can be good. Ten days ago there were 100 fish days on the estuary. This can be a small boat fishery, it is protected from the swells of the open ocean.