Once the heat of summer fully sets in, the best fishing locations center on either higher elevations or heading for the coast.
With the California salmon season closed for this season, there is an alternative at the mouth of the Rogue River at Gold Beach Oregon. Salmon from the ocean move in and out of the Rogue estuary following the bait fish and the tides. The warm freshwater flows over the top of the colder saltwater. The salmon stay in the cold water and when schools of salmon arrive the action can be good. Ten days ago there were 100 fish days on the estuary. This can be a small boat fishery, it is protected from the swells of the open ocean.
Closer to home there have been tuna off the Golden Gate in the recent past. High speed trolling for tuna consumes a lot of fuel and can be very pricey. But bluefin tuna this far north is a rare occurrence.
There are rock fish to be caught off the coast as well as shore based fishing for perch. All of these options require warm clothing in the early morning as the air is normally the same temperature as the water, mid 50’s.
Heading east into the Sierra, the surface waters of the lakes are heating up. But below there is still plenty of cold water. Last week guide Shawn Rainsbarger hooked up a 12 pound brown trout for a client on Donner Lake. This trout was successfully released. I associate big brown trout with the cold weather months of fall through spring. But these fish are here year round and have to feed.
I asked Shawn how he targeted this trophy. His technique is to locate the thermocline layer in the lake. He then fishes with a lure that imitates the baitfish in the lake, kokanee for Donner. Early in the morning he fishes the thermocline where it touches the bank. As the day gets brighter he moves out over deeper water, fishing the same depth.
The thermocline is a layer of water where the temperature changes rapidly between the warm upper layers and the cold oxygen depleted depths. You can get a good estimate of how deep it is by looking for lots of fish on your screen arranged in a layer. Last week the thermocline at Donner Lake was 35’ to 45’ down with a temperature of 55 degree. The surface water temp was in the middle 70’s.
Last week Shawn was also on Stampede Reservoir. The water was 73 on the surface with the thermocline at 35 to 40 feet. The best kokanee action for Shawn was 40 to 45 feet, just below the thermocline layer. Incidental to kokanee fishing his clients landed an 18” cutthroat and a 3 pound lake trout. The lake trout had recently eaten a 5” kokanee. The kokanee in Boca Reservoir are decidedly smaller than those at Stampede this year.
Lake Davis has been seeing fewer anglers and more mountain recreational users. Guide Ed Dillard notes many more bikes and kayaks are in the campgrounds than fishermen. This is despite an increasing trout fishery. Ed has had much more success in July than June. The fish have moved deeper as the surface temp has risen toward the mid 70’s. Where he was trolling 5’ to 10’ a few weeks ago he is now fishing 12’ to 15’ where the water is 57 to 58 degrees. The heavy winter snow pack has moved the fishing about a month later throughout the Sierra.
Many of the larger reservoirs in the foothills have very warm surface temps. Lakes Shasta, Oroville and Bullard’s Bar are all at the 80 degree mark. They are all producing fish but you have to go down to find them. Fifty feet down is a good place to start. On Lake Shasta the trout are feeding on 1” shad minnows at this depth. An early start to your day will put you on the water before the water skiers.
The most comfortable fishing is to be found wading rivers and streams, especially those with good tree cover for shade. We have some local streams that fit this description.
My first choice for river fishing is the North Yuba, it is close enough to get up there for an evening. In the recent past, anglers have left their waders behind and have been wet wading. Trout can be caught on dry flies throughout the day but nymph anglers can catch more fish near the bottom when the sun is high. Being there for the evening can produce good numbers.
With an early start you can beat the heat by getting on the water.