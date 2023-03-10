Fishing can be thought of in the tactical terms of finding fish, presenting a bait that they will bite and the subsequent fight. There is also the benefit of spending time outdoors in some very beautiful places. But there can be another social dimension to the experience where fishing is the framework for other things.
An example of this is the annual “Veterans Fishing Day” on Lake Almanor. Ostensibly it is about getting out on the lake for a day of angling but there is so much more than that going on.
The idea for this event originated with a group of guides working out of Quail Lodge at Lake Almanor. They wanted to put together an event to thank military veterans for their service. It started modestly in 2017 with a few guides taking a small number of vets for a day on the lake. Since then it has become one of the major annual events sponsored by the Almanor Fishing Association. From its humble beginning the event has grown to 56 boats hosting 117 vets in 2022.
This year’s fishing day takes place June 24, typically the Saturday after Father’s Day weekend. Ahead of the event, veterans are matched up with a boat captain and they work out their own start times and launch ramps. Sometime around midday the boats will congregate at “Flag Island” for a boat parade. Flag Island is a shoal when the lake is full but an island once the lake level begins to fall. Some time in the past, unknown persons erected a flag pole on the island. In recent years the Almanor Fishing Association (AFA) has taken over the maintenance of the pole and flag.
The conclusion to the day is an afternoon BBQ lunch sponsored by the Chester Elks Lodge at a local lakefront park, Rec No. 1. The event has expanded to include a tee shirt for the participants and a raffle for guide trips, travel and tackle.
Some vets travel a distance for the event and others come for just the day. There is a Forest Service Group Campground that is available for participants who want to camp for the weekend as well as other hospitality options. This is high season for summer visitors to Lake Almanor, book early if you want a room.
This event is open to any vets who would like to participate as well as boat owners who would like to to host a pair of angling vets on their fishing boat. Registration started in February and at last count more than 40 vets had already signed up. There is no fee, but the ASA asks that you commit early to the event so that they have an accurate head count for shirts and lunch.
In addition to the Vets Fishing Day, the AFA sponsors many other endeavors. One of their big projects is the Almanor pen project where they raise 50,000 rainbows and up to 15,000 brown trout each winter. This pen project is the longest running and most successful trout project in the state. The AFA also supports “Fishing the 4th Grade” which is a spring fishing day for all of the 4th grade students in the area. The AFA found an anonymous donor who provides the funding to present each 4th grader a new rod and reel.
Yes, many of us have a passion for fishing and the outdoors, but with some dedicated community members, our sport can be the gateway to more than just putting another trout in the boat.
Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com