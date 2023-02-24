Denis Peirce

The coldest water of the year occurs during February. Typically it is early in the month but it depends on the storms or lack thereof. A week ago Lake Almanor had risen to a balmy 34 degrees as the sun was out and the ice was off the surface of the lake. Eagle Lake in the high desert outside of Susanville had as much as 7 inches of ice on the lake. Overnight low air temps were -8, -12, -6, -6 and -2 degrees, for a stretch last week.

As a general rule, the food chain in lakes begins to come alive somewhere in the middle 40 degree range. That is when the plankton and algae start to repopulate and the bait fish begin to feed heavily again. There is a chain reaction going all the way up to the predators.

