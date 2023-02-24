The coldest water of the year occurs during February. Typically it is early in the month but it depends on the storms or lack thereof. A week ago Lake Almanor had risen to a balmy 34 degrees as the sun was out and the ice was off the surface of the lake. Eagle Lake in the high desert outside of Susanville had as much as 7 inches of ice on the lake. Overnight low air temps were -8, -12, -6, -6 and -2 degrees, for a stretch last week.
As a general rule, the food chain in lakes begins to come alive somewhere in the middle 40 degree range. That is when the plankton and algae start to repopulate and the bait fish begin to feed heavily again. There is a chain reaction going all the way up to the predators.
But just water temps is not the whole story. There are anglers fishing through the ice on Eagle Lake and elsewhere. Barometric pressure drops, associated with storm fronts moving through, also have a definite effect on fish feeding behavior.
The old angler’s proverb: “Wind from the West, fish bite the best. Wind from the East, fish bite the least. Wind from the North, do not go forth. Wind from the South blows bait in their mouth,” describes the effects of a storm front, with a falling barometer, arriving with a south wind, followed by a west wind. As the storm passes with a rising barometer, east then north winds predominate. It has been my experience that the south wind of an approaching storm can be quite good for fishing. The opposite north wind can be quite tough to overcome.
Two weeks ago we had a cold front come through on Friday. My social calendar offered Saturday as the day available to fish. The day dawned with a cloudy sky and a north wind blowing down the valley. The destination was the Oroville Afterbay. Bob Lively, Colin and I were on the water by 8 a.m. and it was cold. Colin ended up curled up in his heavy coat on the bottom of the boat out of the wind. By mid-morning the clouds had passed over to the Sierra, the wind laid down and the air temp was on the rise. But the barometer was still on the rise and the fish were not in the mood to be biting flies. Later in the day Bob did catch a pair of rainbows on nightcrawlers. The two other boats on the water struck out.
That same day there were two bass tournaments, one on Lake Oroville and the other on Lake Berryessa. Yes, there were some fish caught but the preponderance of opinion was the bite was tough. The bass would not chase anything, you had to bump them on the nose to get a reaction from them.
Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, had a tough day on the Lower Yuba as a front moved out in the recent past. He was able to land two fish but it took most of a day on the water to do it.
There is a phenomenon fly anglers have noted during a falling barometer, an increase in surface tension. Hatching insects must break through the surface tension on the water before they can fly off. With an increase in surface tension the bugs can be delayed breaking through, leaving them easier for a trout to get at before they can take flight. This could be an explanation for some of the better fishing as the barometer falls with an oncoming storm.
The best fishing conditions do not correspond to a particular pressure. Rather it is the changing of the pressure that puts them off or sends them down to the depths. A steady pressure is what the fish prefer for good feeding conditions.
The weather prediction for the rest of this month is for unsettled weather with cold air temps. These are not the best conditions for fishing. Early March looks similar but spring is not far off. Steady weather will return and our days will come. Be patient.
