Denis Peirce: Cicadas at Scotts Flat

Tom Page with an 8.4 pound bass caught a month ago on Bullard's Bar.

Photo submitted by Tom Page

Cicadas are known for the massive emergence of these bugs in the Eastern U.S. every 17 years. This year, 2021, is an emergence year for Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. What I did not know, until a recent conversation with Tom Page (Reel Anglers Fly Shop), is that there are cicadas in our local woods that end up on the fishes menu in places like Scotts Flat Lake. These creatures gestate underground feeding on plant roots and emerge once the soil temperatures reach 64 degrees.

From the midwest to the east coast there are regional hatches each year. In each region these insects will not reappear for another 17 years but there will be hatches in other locations in subsequent years. There are maps online that show where the hatches will be in succeeding years. I am assuming our cicadas follow the same 17 year cycle.

A cicada from Scotts Flat Lake.

Photo provided by Tom Page

The majority of the smallmouth bass on Scotts Flat Lake spawned on the last full moon of April a couple of weeks ago. Directly after the spawn, the bass bite slows dramatically but a week or so later the big females who have moved out into deeper water begin to feed heavily again. Good news for bass anglers.

Tom Page with a largemouth bass.

Photo provided by Tom Page

Tom Page has been out on Scotts Flat recently after he closes his shop. He fishes early evening until last light. He had been targeting the shallows from his boat in typical bass fashion when he noticed rising fish behind him out over deep water. What the fish were feeding on at the surface was a combination of cicadas and large carpenter ants.

The daily cycle at Scotts Flat features an afternoon breeze with calm still evenings. The afternoon wind blowing through the trees can put a good number of insects on the surface of the lake. It is the cicadas at over an inch long and large black ants that can bring the bass up through a dozen feet of water to feed on top.

The flies that Tom Page has been using at Scotts Flat.

Provided by Tom Page

During the windy afternoon the bass do not seem interested in coming to the surface to feed, but once the sun is off the water and the surface calms down the top water bite comes on. This is the season to target the biggest individual bass during the post-spawn feeding. In a few weeks it will get tougher as the water warms. But from here on through the summer, the low light periods, early and late, will be the best bet for top water bass fishing.

The carpenter hatch is an annual event also triggered by warming soil. May is generally the month when they appear. I remember them coming out at Memorial Day weekend numerous years at elevations of Truckee and above. I have seen rafts of them on the downwind, eastern shore of Donner Lake.

Since we are in a drought I suspect these ants will be on the menu for the trout in many Sierra rivers and creeks currently. Ant imitations are a season long favorite for trout.

With daylight saving time there is plenty of time to fish for a couple of hours before dark.

