It can be pretty difficult to compete with electronic devices these days, especially with young people. It is easy to get mesmerized by screens. Cast Hope is an organization composed of anglers who are dedicated to offering young people an alternative to an indoor electronic existence. The vision of Ryan Johnston a decade ago was to use fly fishing to expose youth to the outdoors and much of what it has to offer. The organization today has expanded from the Chico area to the foothills and on to Southern California and the Truckee/Reno area.

The organization offers casting and fly tying classes as a prelude to a fly fishing trip with a guide. Typically the young man or lady will go with a parent or mentor to the classes and on the guided trip. There is no cost for this introduction to fishing, it is a service of the guides involved and Cast Hope. The goal is to spark an interest in and a love for the outdoors that hopefully will last a lifetime. It is a rare opportunity to float a river in a drift boat or get out on a lake. Many people have not had an on-the-water experience. For those of us who have a passion for fishing, there is something about being on the water that keeps us coming back. Cast Hope is composed of individuals who want to share their passion. It is my belief that those who spend time outdoors are more inclined to care about our environment and how it is managed.

