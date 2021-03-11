Denis Peirce: A tough day on Collins Lake

Ed Everhart with 50% of the day's catch.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Colin Peirce with the other half of the days catch.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Here at the tail end of winter our recent conditions have been challenging. Cold air has returned along with low pressure systems swinging through the north state. The water temps that looked so promising a couple of weeks ago have actually dropped a few degrees. It is not necessarily the cold or wet, it is the changing conditions that can put the bite off.

Just because things are not ideal does not preclude a day on the water. Last Friday I planned a trip to Collins Lake. In an attempt to balance the equation in the anglers’ favor I invited the best bass fisherman I know. Ed Everhart has been a tournament bass angler for the 20 years I have known him. He fishes year around and if any one can coax a bass out of a lake it is Ed. The third member of our trio was Colin Peirce. Although he does not have Ed’s skill level he has a better asset, luck. Colin is one of the luckiest anglers I know. Fish seem to want to be caught by him. The day started with high expectations.

On a cold winter’s morning being on the lake at “O dark-thirty” was not high on my priority list. We were on the water by 8:30 a.m. The bass are staging in water 20 to 40 feet deep adjacent to spawning shallows. We started at the east end of the dam and started fishing the proper contour line working north. After working a half mile of shore without any response from the bass Ed suggested a plan “B.” We headed over to a narrow west side cove that had a flooded creek channel leading in to it. These channels are traveling lanes for the fish and we saw some indications that the fish were there on the electronics. There were also diving ducks loafing on the surface, another sign of potential feeding activity. The three of us pounded this water for an hour and a half. We were going through all of our tackle searching for the magic bait that was going to turn our luck around.

Finally Ed hooked a bass on a soft plastic at 25 feet in the creek channel. A quarter hour later another fish hit and got off without showing us what we had missed. Then the bite turned off here.

By midday we decided to begin working our way up the west shore heading toward the back of the lake. The breeze was picking up and it was blowing us along the shoreline. Ultimately we ended up off a point where two creek channels converged and the wind was driving chop onto the shore. The down wind shore is a classic fishing location. It is a consistent theme in many of my conversations with guides through the years.

The wind moves the top layer of water as it blows. This water piles up on the down wind shore and with it comes the food chain. Some anglers say it blows the minnows to the shore but it seems more probable to me that the plankton moves with the wind and the minnows that feed on it follow along. Regardless of the mechanics of the situation the downwind shore has produced feeding fish in many situations.

Besides bass, it is a key to finding feeding land locked salmon in Lake Oroville when the lake is cool and the fish are near the surface. The same can be said for trout in mountain lakes during the cool weather months. In the heat of summer when the trout are deep it is not as good an indicator.

We worked that point for well over an hour. We had run out of other options. Ultimately Colin’s luck came through and he landed the second fish of the day. We did get a few other hits that did not put fish in the boat. We headed back about 3 p.m., packed up the boat and headed home.

In a manner of speaking, fishing stories have a bit in common with tales of going to casinos. All you ever seem to hear are success stories. The big jack pot from a slot machine and the day that the huge fish would not stop biting. I think people focus on the stellar days.

When it comes to fishing you can go with a tournament bass angler and Mr. Luck but it is no guarantee of success. The three of us fished hard, pounding the water for six hours with a variety of baits. In the end it is not about body counts of bass caught. We spent the day outdoors on a beautiful lake where cell phones don’t work well. We joked, laughed and teased with friends and had a great day. And besides, I made a good lunch. We will be back out on the water soon. And next time, those fish will not stand a chance!

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com .