Looking to the east in the afternoons we have been seeing impressive cloud build up. Wednesday’s fishing trip for me was a choice between Bullard’s Bar and Jackson Meadows. Bullard’s Bar was the choice based on the weather forecast. I followed up yesterday with some calls to guides and only heard of showers lasting 20 minutes at Lake Davis and no rain at Almanor. If you want to go up into the mountains this holiday weekend be ready for a heavy shower but hopefully not for an extended time.
Wednesday on Bullard’s Bar, the kokanee bite continued. I do not think there is an end to the number of fish in that lake. If you know the formula for catching kokanee, they are the most consistent fishery during the warm weather months. Get the depth and speed right along with a fluorescent lure/dodger combination and you will put some fish in the boat.
Tom Page, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, has been guiding bass trips on Bullards’ Bar and he has been consistently catching good numbers of spotted bass at the 10’ to 15’ depth along the edges of the lake. The fish are not trophy size but for numbers and good action it is a good fishery.
For mid week there were quite a few people enjoying the lake. I can not recall ever seeing the lake this full. The water level is up into the vegetation on the edge of the lake. If you have the opportunity to get onto Bullard’s in the near future be sure to go for the scenery if nothing else.
Up in the Sierra summer conditions are beginning to arrive. Ed Dillard, Dillard’s Guided Fishing, has been seeing the trout fishing on Lake Davis pick up on a daily basis. At the beginning of the week he saw the first damselflies of the season. There were only a dozen in one location. Through the course of the week he has been seeing more and more each day along with blood midges and trout feeding on the surface. On Wednesday they had a heavy shower that lasted for 20 minutes then passed on. There has been some lightning associated with the afternoon showers.
The Truckee River has been fishable. The nice thing about the Truckee is that by going upstream you can find lower flows. At Tahoe City there is only 70 cfs coming from the lake. By the time you get to Truckee there is 300 cfs and at Farad a few miles above stateline the flows are 900 cfs. The water is still cold but you can find fishable flows. The Truckee is known for the summer caddis hatches but these bugs are not in evidence yet.
The road to Jackson Meadows has been open for a couple of weeks. I did get a report from anglers fishing there last Saturday. They did well catching hold over trout. The fish were at the top of the water column. For the near future the fish can be caught in long line trolling with a variety of lures. Once the top warms up you will have to go down to catch them. Now is the time to get up there. It is a long drive for a day trip. A good plan would be to travel up in the middle of the day, fish till dark, spend the night and fish the early morning and head home. I find it hard to get out early enough to be there for the prime time near dawn.
