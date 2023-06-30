Looking to the east in the afternoons we have been seeing impressive cloud build up. Wednesday’s fishing trip for me was a choice between Bullard’s Bar and Jackson Meadows. Bullard’s Bar was the choice based on the weather forecast. I followed up yesterday with some calls to guides and only heard of showers lasting 20 minutes at Lake Davis and no rain at Almanor. If you want to go up into the mountains this holiday weekend be ready for a heavy shower but hopefully not for an extended time.

Wednesday on Bullard’s Bar, the kokanee bite continued. I do not think there is an end to the number of fish in that lake. If you know the formula for catching kokanee, they are the most consistent fishery during the warm weather months. Get the depth and speed right along with a fluorescent lure/dodger combination and you will put some fish in the boat.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.