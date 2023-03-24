Denis Peirce

If you glance up the hill, the snowpack in the Sierra would make you think the drought is over. This may be the case but the effects of the drought may be with us for some time to come. Salmon have a two to five year life cycle and it will take time to work through the dry times.

The way we set the salmon season and the number of fish to be targeted, starts at the turn of the year. There are salmon abundance surveys to estimate how many fish are out at sea. One of the primary data points is the number of “jack salmon” counted the previous fall among the spawning population. Jacks are two year old immature males that are mixed in with the three to five year old spawning adults. Over the years of collecting data, this is one of the best indicators we have for estimating the next year’s run.

