If you glance up the hill, the snowpack in the Sierra would make you think the drought is over. This may be the case but the effects of the drought may be with us for some time to come. Salmon have a two to five year life cycle and it will take time to work through the dry times.
The way we set the salmon season and the number of fish to be targeted, starts at the turn of the year. There are salmon abundance surveys to estimate how many fish are out at sea. One of the primary data points is the number of “jack salmon” counted the previous fall among the spawning population. Jacks are two year old immature males that are mixed in with the three to five year old spawning adults. Over the years of collecting data, this is one of the best indicators we have for estimating the next year’s run.
Once an estimate is arrived at, a wide array of concerned groups from government, industry and sportsmen under the overall umbrella of the Pacific Fisheries Management Council meet to set the season and rules. It is decided on a regional basis. The Sacramento Valley Rivers will have different rules than the Klamath River or the rivers up the coast to Washington.
For California, the decision has been made to close the state salmon fisheries for the 2023 season. This is in reaction to our recent three dry years. The estimated return to the Sacramento Valley last year is somewhere around 170,000, one of the lowest on record since the current measurement system was put in place in 2008. There was wide agreement among all parties that a closure was the prudent course of action. The official closing will be announced at the Pacific Fisheries Management Council meeting the first week in April.
Based on my contacts with guides, last fall’s return was dismal. Normally the fall run begins to arrive in August and continues well into October. The river conditions during this time frame were terrible. The rivers were low and warm. These fish come in from the north Pacific with water in the low 50 degree range. Going from that temperature to a high 70 degree river can be fatal. To successfully fish for salmon in freshwater, the temps need to be below 65 degrees. Salmon can travel through water in the low 70’s for a while, to reach cooler water upriver. But as they encounter water approaching 80 they can’t survive. There was not enough cool water in our reservoirs to increase flows for the fish last fall. I heard one story from a guide on the lower Feather River, he found a group of salmon swimming aimlessly in circles rather than heading upriver.
Last season the hope was that the fish would just come in late once the rivers cooled off after the heat of summer had passed. To some extent that did happen but by late October the damage had been done.
The most hopeful stories I have heard were of adult salmon that had been caught and tagged in the lower Sacramento River which were then found again out in salt water. There were other salmon caught off shore that were dark. Salmon turn dark after exposure to freshwater. The best explanation for this was that these fish had come upriver, found fatal water conditions and returned to the ocean. Assuming these anecdotal events are true, the question becomes how many fish made the U turn. Mother nature being resilient, allows me to hope there were quite a few.
Salmon return to spawn at three, four or five years of age. The three year old’s are the vast majority of the returning fish with just a few aged four and five. This allows runs to be rebuilt in case of a disaster. Not a bad strategy.
What I am expecting to see this fall is high cool water in our rivers that will enable a good number of salmon to return and successfully spawn. For 2023 if we want to fish for salmon we have to head north to the top of the Oregon coast or to Washington.
Local fishing conditions remain a bit challenging. Based on the snow pack, I expect the fishing cycle to be delayed as much as a month from last year. The snow melt could last into July for Sierra streams and rivers.
Currently, the best reports have come from Bullard’s Bar. The water is cold for late March. Up the North Fork arm, the temps have been in the high 40’s and this is where you will find the most debris floating on the water. The main body has been in the low 50’s. The mouths of incoming streams, no matter how small, will provide the best action. The kokanee bite has been good. For those that know how to fish for these, you can get limits. The best depths have been from 25’ to 40’ down. The bass anglers have been getting good numbers of small bass. There will be a kokanee derby here this weekend, expect a lot of anglers.
Lake Oroville has good water conditions, high and shades of green not brown. My most recent report from salmon trollers was a long day for no fish. The bass are moving up toward shallow water. Collins Lake is a good bet but expect to fish brown water conditions. If you have access to local private ponds the season is beginning.
