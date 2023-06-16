Hello to Sammie’s Friends many fans. I have been writing an article once a month in the Union for the past 15 years. Wow! I love and appreciate so very much that this community has come together to help Sammie’s Friends save the lives of the 35,000 animals that we have rescued in the past 22 years.
This will be my last article. Curt and I will be leaving Sammie’s Friends after 22 years of non-stop rescue work. We will be 80 and 77 this year and it is time to pass the leash.
We have great people in place to carry on the work that has become known as Sammie’s Friends. Farewell, my dear friends. The memories we made together will always hold a special place in my heart.
The conversations and the experiences we’ve shared mean the world to me. My heart isfilled with love and good will. I hope yours is too. I feel privileged to have been able to do what we all, collectively, have done for the animals.
We moved up here in 2000 from Silicon Valley, where we were a part of the high tech world. If someone had asked me back then if my plan was to rescue animals, I would have wondered what they’d been smoking or something.
Ha! Little did I know that I would meet a seven week old puppy named Sammie that would touch me in some part of my heart I didn’t even know I had and that would be the impetus for a very new direction in our lives. He was “someone” to know and our teacher about all things animal.
Being in the presence of Sammie was something special. I went to the animal shelter on March 23, 2001 with the idea I would walk the dogs for 2 hours once a week. Somehow that morphed into everything that has become known as Sammie’s Friends -
Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter, Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Store and our Community Program. I want to part by sharing a few things that are on my mind because it’s spring time.
This is the time when pets get foxtails. Keep your pets out of the weeds. Foxtails are nasty and almost always require a trip to a veterinarian. This is also the time when fleas and ticks are looking for flesh to attach themselves too. They are miserable and can carry various diseases. You can get flea and tick prevention products from your veterinarian.
Mosquitoes are nasty critters that bite and act as a host for heartworm and if they bite a dog or cat they can infect them with heartworms, which left untreated are deadly. Your animals should always be on heartworm prevention.
When the weather gets warm the females go into heat and the males seek them for impregnation. Each year we receive about 500 kittens that someone didn’t want. Get your animals spayed/neutered.
It’s a tragedy for all these little critters to be born without someone to care for the mama cat and babies. I beg of you — Don’t let that happen.
This is also the time of year when the temperature goes up and the inside of your car becomes an inferno. No animal, child, old person or anyone who cannot open the door and let themselves out should ever be left in a car to cook. Do this experiment — Park your car in a parking lot, turn off the engine and keep the windows rolled up and see how long it takes you to get uncomfortably hot.
Depending on the outside temperature it many take as little as a minute or two. Please don’t transport your dog in the back of a pickup with a metal bed. Sun shining on that is like standing on a stove.
Also when you are out walking your dog, put your hand on the road or sidewalk and test for how hot it is. If it’s too hot for your hand it’s too hot for your pet’s feet. Farm animals can get overheated too. Provide them with some shelter from the sun in the summer and rain and snow in the winter. Nobody likes discomfort, pain and suffering.
If you need information on what’s needed for each species there’s lots of information on Google. As a guide that information is great. However, do not attempt to diagnose your animals illness on Google, you need a vet for that.
This experience of saving the lives of animals and being a part of an animal loving community will stay in my heart forever. Keep on loving the animals and caring for them.
We are all God’s creatures and deserve proper care. I LOVE you all — the two and four legged, the finned and feathered and the slithering types too.Cheryl
Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends.