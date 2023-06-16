Cheryl Wicks

Cheryl Wicks

Hello to Sammie’s Friends many fans. I have been writing an article once a month in the Union for the past 15 years. Wow! I love and appreciate so very much that this community has come together to help Sammie’s Friends save the lives of the 35,000 animals that we have rescued in the past 22 years.

This will be my last article. Curt and I will be leaving Sammie’s Friends after 22 years of non-stop rescue work. We will be 80 and 77 this year and it is time to pass the leash.

Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends.