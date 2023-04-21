Cheryl Wicks

Cheryl Wicks

 File photo

Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams with dogs. And soon will be with kittens — It’s “kitten season.” Once again we’re asking “the village” for HELP! In the past month Sammie’s Friends has received 15 dogs in one group, six in another and now another group of 14 has just arrived. Not long ago we did everything we could think of to let every person in the county know of our dog crisis. Fortunately, a lot of you, wonderful people, came through and either adopted or fostered a dog to provide some relief. Thank you so so much for that. These groups of dogs are in addition to the regular arrivals of strays and owner turn-ins when we have space available.

As you might imagine, when we receive a large number of dogs off someone’s property they are rarely in the best of health and often have not been spayed or neutered. The 15 we received required nearly $10,000 of medical care. That comes to about $650 per dog. Any of you who have recently taken your pet to a veterinarian know this is not a lot for a vet bill (especially when it often includes spaying/neutering). When we receive massive quantities of dogs, not always in the best of health it is expensive and challenging. These medical expenses are paid for by Sammie’s Friends (which really means all of you who so generously donate). We also receive funding from our amazing Sammie’s Nifty Thrift (check out their Facebook page) and through grants we write for and events that we plan.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends