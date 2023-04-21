Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams with dogs. And soon will be with kittens — It’s “kitten season.” Once again we’re asking “the village” for HELP! In the past month Sammie’s Friends has received 15 dogs in one group, six in another and now another group of 14 has just arrived. Not long ago we did everything we could think of to let every person in the county know of our dog crisis. Fortunately, a lot of you, wonderful people, came through and either adopted or fostered a dog to provide some relief. Thank you so so much for that. These groups of dogs are in addition to the regular arrivals of strays and owner turn-ins when we have space available.
As you might imagine, when we receive a large number of dogs off someone’s property they are rarely in the best of health and often have not been spayed or neutered. The 15 we received required nearly $10,000 of medical care. That comes to about $650 per dog. Any of you who have recently taken your pet to a veterinarian know this is not a lot for a vet bill (especially when it often includes spaying/neutering). When we receive massive quantities of dogs, not always in the best of health it is expensive and challenging. These medical expenses are paid for by Sammie’s Friends (which really means all of you who so generously donate). We also receive funding from our amazing Sammie’s Nifty Thrift (check out their Facebook page) and through grants we write for and events that we plan.
I try through my writings to bring you into our world so you can see what goes on and why we always seem to be asking for help. We are grateful, beyond words, that with your help, we have been able to save so many pet lives, that previously would have been euthanized and thrown away as though they didn’t matter at all. We think they matter and I know all of you who support us think they matter too.
Last year we received 505 kittens, many of them without mothers to care for them. We find foster homes that can bottle feed these babies until they are old enough to eat on their own. The 505 kittens is in addition to many adult cats we receive who also need care. Kitten season lasts from about mid-April (so far we have received 24 kittens this season) to about mid-October. As you can imagine it is regularly chaotic all summer long.
We have the best staff and volunteers and they work so hard for the animals. Of course we also receive financial help from many who donate and we can never sing enough praises for our foster parents. If you’d like to be a foster call the shelter (530-974-1955 for cats and 530-471-5041 for dogs) and let them know.
We always have animals to adopt, so come on by and meet our wonderful animals, fall in love and take one or more home to be a permanent member of your family. You won’t regret it. We hear from so many of our adopters how happy their new four-legged friend has made them. We even get a few people who let us know they love the chicken they got from us. We mostly get cats and dogs, and third most is horses. We have taken in about 300 horses over the years. Also did ya’ know we have rescued mules, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, snakes, iguanas, tortoises, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, pet rats, birds, emus, ostriches, parrots, parakeets, doves and more. Check our website www.sammiesfriends.org and see what we have.
If you want to volunteer at either the shelter or the thrift store we can always use your talent. So fill out an application online or come by the shelter or the store and fill out an application. You won’t regret it. Many tell us the best part of their whole week is their volunteer time.
As you know, Curt and I will be departing from Sammie’s Friends after June 30. It has been our delight and pleasure to have served so many animals and made so many people happy. We can depart knowing we did something really good, with your help and the inspiration of our dog, Sammie, the amazing Shar-pei.
Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends