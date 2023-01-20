As we have all noticed, the cost of nearly everything has gone up significantly and many are struggling.
The essential of food, gasoline and housing costs have increased considerably. People have had to get more creative in their food buying and find ways to supplement what they can purchase by utilizing the food banks for additional food. I notice not as many cars at the gas station. I hear people saying they try to conserve by getting rides with others, walking if they can and trying to make only one trip to carry out necessary errands. As the Ancient Greek Philosopher, Plato said, nearly 2,500 years ago “Necessity is the mother of invention.” If anything we are inventive and find solutions to most problems.
In 1980 I visited China. At the time, they had very few cars. On the streets of the capital city, Beijing, with a population of more than 22 million people, there were wall to wall bicycles. Imagine an eight lane street with so many bikes that the only place you could even think of crossing the street was at a cross walk. It would have been similar (but worse) to crossing a bay area or LA freeway during rush hour. I sometimes imagine that we will all be moving backwards and we’ll be riding bikes, because only the wealthy will be able to afford a car or gasoline.
You’re probably saying to yourself “Isn’t this a column about animals? What’s her point?” Well, what about the animals?
More and more people call Sammie’s Friends for veterinary care assistance. The cost of veterinary care has gone up like everything else. We work very hard to raise funds to help these many animals that need our help. We can only expand so far too.
We acquire our financial resources by setting up and running a thrift store for the past 10 years. We also have a very generous community and many people donate to our cause so that we can go on helping the animals. We write for grants and people put us in their wills and trusts. Prior to COVID, we also raised some money from events. We are planning an event this spring which you will be hearing about.
The cost of spays/neuters have gone up. Sammie’s Friends gives out vouchers for cats and dogs with the exception of pitbulls, chihuahuas, huskies and malamutes. If you have one of these four breeds you can get a voucher from Pound Puppy Rescue. As the cost of s/n go up our vouchers cover a smaller percentage of the total cost than they once did. The least expensive places to s/n are the non-profit clinics Animal Spay/Neuter Clinic in Auburn and AnimalSave. There is also a low cost s/n clinic called PAWS in Oroville.
Every year we receive about 450 kittens that are not wanted and are conceived and born because people have not s/n their adult cats. We have had cats as young as 4 months come to us pregnant (that’s like your 10 year old daughter being pregnant). So heartbreaking! AnimalSave and Grass Valley Shelter also take in kittens each year and there are several kind-hearted people who take kittens in and s/n and find them homes.
If all animals were spayed/neutered we wouldn’t need to take in all those born, but unwanted kittens. Just those kittens represent about a $150,000 expenditure for Sammie’s Friends. For every penny we spend spaying/neutering, feeding, vaccinating, micro-chipping and caring for sick kittens, it’s a penny we can’t spend on s/n vouchers.
You can see this is kind of a vicious circle. I am asking all those who own pets, to own no more than you can care for.
I know in many cases I am “preaching to the choir”. Before you get a pet sit down with pen to paper and think about how much it will cost you to have that pet. If you need help you can google lots of data to determine what you can afford.
I am also available to help (Cheryl, 530-913-4810).
My Mother use to say to me when I was a child “God Helps those who help themselves.” This is a saying that goes back to Algernon Sydney, an English politician in the 1600s. It’s tried and true. So how can you help yourself to help your pet? There is nothing sadder than not being able to help those we love. Sammie’s Friends is there to help, but we want you to help too; it is your pet.
One way to plan for the eventuality of your pet needing some expensive veterinary care is to purchase pet insurance.
The first year I had Sammie the Shar-pei, he needed three fairly small, but somewhat expensive surgeries. With my pet insurance I didn’t need to pay much out of pocket. I was very grateful that I had that insurance. He lived a long healthy life with a minimum of veterinary care, until he got quite old and then the bills became more expensive as he developed glaucoma.
If you begin purchasing insurance when your pet is young it will be relatively inexpensive. The older the pet the more you will pay.
There are many companies that provide pet insurance. Two companies that I know of are Healthy Paws and Embrace. Two members of my family use those two and are happy with them. Ask around and see what you can find. You can also ask your vet what they recommend.
Another thing you can do to help your pet is to put away $5, $10, $20 a month in a safe place, as a nest egg should you need it. You may need to ask for help from Sammie’s Friends, gofundme accounts and other non-profits, but you will need some amount to contribute yourself.
If we all work together we can provide a great life for the pets in Nevada County. Our pets give us so much, we owe them good health care and good food and lots of love.
Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends