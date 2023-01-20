Wicks 1.jpg

As we have all noticed, the cost of nearly everything has gone up significantly and many are struggling.

The essential of food, gasoline and housing costs have increased considerably. People have had to get more creative in their food buying and find ways to supplement what they can purchase by utilizing the food banks for additional food. I notice not as many cars at the gas station. I hear people saying they try to conserve by getting rides with others, walking if they can and trying to make only one trip to carry out necessary errands. As the Ancient Greek Philosopher, Plato said, nearly 2,500 years ago “Necessity is the mother of invention.” If anything we are inventive and find solutions to most problems.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends