Cheryl Wicks

 File photo

Last month I wrote about the impending mating season and begged everyone to get their animals spayed/neutered before this annual calamity of unwanted kittens and puppies begins and the shelters, rescues and foster families work so hard to ensure that these precious little creatures receive the care they need and are ultimately adopted by people that will love them and care for them for a lifetime.

Most of us look forward to the warmer weather and sunshine of spring time. We can spend more time outdoors and return to many activities that get put aside for the winter months such as sunbathing, water skiing, visiting the ocean and even walking/running and other forms of outdoor activity that sometimes are stopped during the colder months. Who doesn’t love an outdoor barbecue in the backyard or at one of our great parks as the days get warmer and longer? A fun run or walk with your dog through Empire Mines or another trail can be inviting for you and your dog.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends