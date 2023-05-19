Why are there so many animals needing homes? Right now there is an (im)perfect storm of events causing a big problem for the animals (a confluence of events that cause drama and trauma in our world). All shelters are full and everyone in the rescue business is working so hard to try to find space in our shelters for the animals and then find adoptive homes, foster homes, rescues, sanctuaries and any other possible solutions.
We have more people than ever wanting to turn in their animals and many more abandoning them when they move.
Even more are being seized by Animal Control because the animals are not being properly cared for and have health problems. They often are emaciated from lack of enough food to eat.
What are the factors causing this? During COVID lock down many people brought animals into their homes because families were working from home and going to school from home. Now that COVID is mostly in the rear view mirror and people have gone back to work and school their animals that are use to always having human company get left home alone and develop separation anxiety and that can be destructive. People are busy and either can’t or don’t want to deal with these problems.
Next, our whole country is in a state of high inflation. Pet food and veterinary costs are higher than they have ever been. While costs go up, your dollars will buy less. Competing for those limited dollars are the cost of housing, gasoline, food and the necessities for the humans in the family. The food banks are busier than ever trying to meet this need. The homeless numbers continue to go up. People with the lowest income are hardest hit by inflation, because they have the least amount of discretionary income.
Often times people cannot find housing within their price range for their family. Many people have left the state to seek less expensive cost of living options. Sometimes the pets simply get abandoned. Landlords or real estate agents go to these houses and find animals locked inside with no food or water. Those animals come to the shelter. Fewer landlords will rent to people with pets because they have been burned by previous tenants.
At our shelter, in just one morning, this happened. The first person arriving at the shelter found a less than one day old kitten in a box at the gate. Our wonderful employee wrapped up the kitten to keep it warm, a foster parent was quickly found who could bottle feed the little one and give it the best chance of surviving.
That same morning someone dumped two one-month-old puppies in an outside crate at the shelter. Next a baby was born to a goat that was brought to us because of her health condition. The mother did not want her baby, probably because she had no resources herself and couldn’t take on motherhood too. Fortunately, through the help of a staff member and a volunteer, the goats got the immediate care they needed. These kinds of incidences put tremendous stress on the shelter staff.
Before COVID we could get our shelter animals spayed/neutered within a week of getting them and quickly place them up for adoption. Stray animals must be held for five days to ensure if there is an owner they have ample time to claim their animal. If the animals is not claimed legally we must get them spayed/neutered. We often have to wait for a month to get an appointment now, which slows down the adoption process. We have to wait because the veterinary clinics are all so busy, because often they are short staffed. When we do get our animals spayed/neutered, the cost has gone up significantly. Why is that? Don’t blame the vets, as I often hear people doing. All the materials they use have gone up by at least 10%, wages have gone up (minimum wage is $15.50).
Everyone has been subjected to the huge increase in cost of everything we buy. Your dollars buy less. We, the non-profits, do our best to raise money to continue to pay for the care the animals needs. Of course we are asking people to donate who are also suffering from inflation. And around and around it goes.
Animals cannot go get jobs so they are at the mercy of all of us. Please help if you can.
Now we are headed into kitten season. Last year we received 505 kittens that were unwanted by whomever allowed these babies to be born. We have worked so hard to get that number down by spaying/neutering community owned cats, however during COVID much of the spaying/neutering stopped. We had reduced the number of kittens down to about 230. Now in one fell swoop through COVID, inflation and all the other things I have covered we received more kittens last year than we have ever received in a year. We shall see what this year brings.
I hope I have given you a picture of why things are difficult for everyone right now in the pet world and beyond. Please help if you can by volunteering your time, fostering animals, donating money and by all means come and adopt a pet ASAP. As always, “the village” will get through this.
Blessings to all creatures, two and four legged, finned and feathered and the slitherers.
Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends