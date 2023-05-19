Cheryl Wicks

Why are there so many animals needing homes? Right now there is an (im)perfect storm of events causing a big problem for the animals (a confluence of events that cause drama and trauma in our world). All shelters are full and everyone in the rescue business is working so hard to try to find space in our shelters for the animals and then find adoptive homes, foster homes, rescues, sanctuaries and any other possible solutions.

We have more people than ever wanting to turn in their animals and many more abandoning them when they move.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends