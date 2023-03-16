Cheryl Wicks

 File photo

For nearly 15 years I have written a monthly column for The Union on every subject imaginable pertaining to mostly cats and dogs, but some farm animals too. I have covered diseases, parasites, diets, costs, fitting into a family, temperaments, behaviors, holiday parties, spaying/neutering, hot weather, cold weather and so much more.

Today, my column will be a bit different; it will be about the experience Curt and I have had on this journey called Sammie’s Friends. In 2001 I walked into the Nevada County Animal Shelter and quickly determined that 68% of all animals coming there were being euthanized. That’s daunting, haunting and heartbreaking.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends