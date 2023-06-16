Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

In the short time since I have returned to the pastoring role, I hear again the same old complaints against organized religion. I have to admit that sometimes my responses to these critics are served with a bit of snark.

For instance, when folks grumble, “Religion is strictly a cash business,” I say, “No. We take online donations now.” When they protest, “The church is full of hypocrites!” I try to reassure them, “No, no. We aren’t full yet. There’s still room for you.”