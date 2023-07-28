Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

I’ve been addressed by many names during my chaplain careers in both the military and healthcare.

While Air Force and hospital colleagues kept to the formal title of “Chaplain,” my Navy acquaintances called me “Chappy.” Now that I’m retired, some veterans call me “Sky Pilot” after the 1968 Eric Burdon song.