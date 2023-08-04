Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

The Bible describes rebellious people as being “stiff-necked.”

I don’t know how rebellious I am, but my chiropractors have occasionally put me in the stiff-necked category.

Norris feels like a hike. Join him and others this Sunday, 8:15 am, at Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St NC. We will car pool to Canal Trail. Worship at 10:30 a.m.

Email him at comment@thechaplain.net or snail mail to 10566 Combie Road, Suite 6643, Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail 843-608-9715. Visit my website at www.thechaplain.net where you can read past columns or purchase his books. Autographed books available at Combie Mailbox 10566 Combie Road.