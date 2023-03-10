Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

“Is it true you can’t pray in Jesus’ name or even share your faith?”

These are questions I’ve answered many times from “concerned Christians” during my 28 years as an Air Force chaplain.

Honestly, we are making this trip in faith because we still need another $9000 to make this library work. If you can help, please give at the website: www.chispaproject.org/chaplain

Or, write a check to “Chispa Project” and send to 10556 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602. Read past columns at www.thechaplain.net. Contact him at at acomment@thechaplain.net or voicemail (843) 608-9715