Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

In a clothing store last month, I paused to try on a new hat, prompting my wife to ask if I was trying to cover my senior hair loss.

“I’m not losing my hair. It’s receding.”

Norris is a syndicated columnist living locally and pastoring Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St NC Services each Sunday 1030 unless he’s taken another hike. Send comments to comment@thechaplain.net or snail mail 10566 Combie Road, Suite 6643, Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail 843-608-9715. Visit his website at www.thechaplain.net where you can read past columns. His books can be purchased locally at the Combie Mailbox or from his website.