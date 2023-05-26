Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

I can hardly attend a Memorial Day service without remembering the true cost of war.

It is a cost I learned to count while serving as the chaplain on death notification teams that delivered news no one wanted to hear.

Norris is presenting a Memorial Day message this Sunday at 1030, Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St NC.

Go to Norris’ website www.thechaplain.net to see his Memorial Day interview on the Web broadcast, Conversations in Christ. You can also read past columns and purchase my books on the website. Some of this column is borrowed from my book, “Hero’s Highway.”

Email comments to comment@thechaplain.net or snail mail 10566 Combie Road, Suite 6643, Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail 843-608-9715.