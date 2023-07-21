As the pastor of a small faith group in Nevada City, I’m always looking for unique ways to engage my members.
My efforts shouldn’t surprise any of them since I hired Grass Valley Sign to install a sign on our historical building that says we are “A Safe Place to Explore Your Faith.”
So, after church last Sunday, as a dozen of us sat down to eat at TJ Roadhouse, I opened a discussion with a point-blank question.
As we waited for burgers and chicken fried steak, I asked them to tell me about a time they almost died.
Most of them told stories that didn’t surprise me. Some were in car accidents, a few of them battled illnesses, and a few like me recalled some dimwitted choices.
When it came my turn, I shared my story of how, at 13 years old, I’d found a .22 caliber bullet on my father’s disheveled workbench.
After a quick examination, I began to wonder how I might separate the bullet from its casing and use the gun powder to make a firecracker.
With all the engineering skill of an adolescent, I of course chose a hammer.
So I relocated the bullet on the sidewalk just outside our side garage door. Crouching inside that door, I reached around with the hammer and slammed the bullet several times.
After each strike, I recoiled again behind the flimsy door.
Somehow, I operated with the harebrained assumption that I could duck quicker than a bullet could fly. With one final blow, the bullet did what it was designed to do.
It exploded from the cartridge. I now presume that it landed safely, not likely achieving its 1.5-mile range.
Of course, that was only my first close call with death. Sadly, while .22 bullets are fairly quiet, this one woke my napping pastor dad.
My father brought my second NDE a few moments later when he bolted through the garage door asking what had happened.
As I stuttered my explanation, I read an expression on him that told me I might be closer to dying than I realized.
I expected him to remove his belt the way he’d done when I was a child.
But now in adolescence, I was becoming acquainted with something worse than his belt: his disappointment. I felt like dying. I’d truly surprised him with my dimwittedness and disappointed him in the worst way.
Later that day, when my mother returned with groceries, my dad declared me persona non grata when he told my mom: “Let me tell you what YOUR son did today.”
My father’s disillusionment with me taught me there really are things seemingly worse than death, like disappointing those who love you.
‘Since that little incident” I told the dining group, “my prayer has always been, ‘God, I know I have to die someday, just please don’t let it be doing something stupid.”
Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of heaven, but I didn’t really want to cut in line with dimwitted behavior.
The Christian Scripture suggests that “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
If that’s true, I can only pray that the judgment pronouncement I hear following my death won’t be my family and friends mumbling over my grave, “Idiot! What an idiot!”
If you care to confess your near dimwitted death experience, come visit us at Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St NC. Services each Sunday 1030.
Or drop me an email at comment@thechaplain.net Snail mail received at 10566 Combie Road, Suite 6643, Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail 843-608-9715. Visit my website at www.thechaplain.net where you can read past columns or purchase my books.