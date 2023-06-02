Chaplain Norris Burkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 File Photo

Next week, my wife, Becky, and I fly to Peoria, Illinois, to attend a celebration with my newlywed niece and her husband.

Fortunately, they didn’t ask me to perform their ceremony.

Norris does actually perform weddings where he is pastor at Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St NC.

Visit Norris’ website at www.thechaplain.net to read past columns and buy his books. Email comments to comment@thechaplain.net or snail mail 10566 Combie Road, Suite 6643, Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail 843-608-9715.