Chaplain Norris Burkes:

Chaplain Norris Burkes

I know you’d never expect to see the word “hate” in a spiritual column, but I hate surveys.

I’m a sworn enemy of long questionnaires and confusing forms that require multiple yes, no or “If-yes-then …” questions.

Just say “yes” for the next Chispa volunteer trip to Honduras March 12 – 19 or June 18 – 25. Learn more at https://www.chispaproject.org/volunteertrip.html

Please read past columns or purchase books at Norris’s website, www.thechaplain.net. Send comments to comment@thechaplain.net or 10556 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602 or via voicemail (843) 608-9715.