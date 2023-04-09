Readers: This is the second of a two-part creative account of the Easter story.

The tapping on the door was more a defeated plea than a knock. The sound focused inward so as not to draw the attention of curious ears.

Contact Chaplain Norris at comment@thechaplain.net or 10556 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail (843) 608-9715.