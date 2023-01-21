Chaplain Norris Burkes

This month, I’m exchanging my hospice chaplain badge for a California pulpit at the Community Church of Nevada City, (formerly “First Baptist”).

At 65 years old, I don’t anticipate ever wearing another chaplain badge, so the occasion has me recalling the first day I wore the badge, 32 years ago. The year was 1991, and I was excited to begin a 12-month, on-the-job chaplain training at UC Davis Medical Center called Clinical Pastoral Education.

