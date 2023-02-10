ChaplainNorrisBurkes

Chaplain Norris Burkes

 Submitted photo

Like a lot of folks, Valentine’s Day isn’t my favorite holiday. As it approaches, I’m still debating how much do I do and how many roses should I buy for 43 years of marriage.

However, my job as a hospice chaplain has taught me that expressing love toward my family and friends is the most important thing any of us can do.

Please send some love to the children of Honduras to help Chispa Project start libraries in their elementary schools. www.chispaproject.org/love