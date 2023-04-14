In my 28 years as an Air Force chaplain, I heard the F word on a daily basis. Soldiers and airmen added power to their complaints by using it as a noun, verb, or adjective.
But it all its uses, it’s definitely not the most powerful F word on the planet.
That distinction belongs to another word — Forgiveness.
I learned that in 2009 while serving as chaplain in the Air Force Field Hospital in Balad, Iraq. On Easter afternoon, three patients were wheeled into our emergency room from a Black Hawk UH-60L helicopter.
The first patient was an Army medic with shrapnel in her right eye and a broken left hand.
Suddenly she blurted, “I couldn’t save him! He’s dead, isn’t he?”
“Our team leader,” she said.
In the next few moments, the 98-pound-soldier recalled riding as a medic in a vehicle hit by an EFP (Explosively Formed Projectile) designed to penetrate an armored vehicle. The explosion half blinded the medic, but she managed to find her team leader who’d lost a leg. Incredibly, she reached into his hip cavity to pinch the femoral artery closed.
“You did the right thing,” our trauma doctor told her. “That’s what we would have done.”
“He kept talking about his wife and unborn child,” she added, “But I couldn’t maintain my hold.”
“Just relax, now. You’re safe,” said the anesthetist prepping her for surgery. “There’s no way to close a hemorrhage that close to the groin.”
Soon, after she’d been sedated, I made my way to another soldier with shrapnel injuries to his left leg. As quickly as I offered my help, he voiced a request.
“I want you to pray, chaplain.”
“Sure soldier, what can I pray?”
“I want you to pray that God will forgive the insurgents that killed my friend.”
“What would that kind of prayer sound like?” I asked.
“You know the prayer Jesus said on the cross?” he coaxed as if trying to remind me of a forgotten password, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Of course, I knew it. It was the prayer Jesus prayed as he, too, bled to death.
The prayer wasn’t for himself; it was for the mob who unjustly crucified him.
Jesus had seen his killers not as evil people, but as ignorant ones — unwittingly complicit in their own downfall.
“I think that’s a great prayer, Private.” I said, still a little unsure of whether I was placating his battlefield shock or mine.
Then, after I said the prayer, but before I allowed my eyes to open, I saw something in the flash of a bloodied collage. I could imagine the insurgents planting the bomb, the explosion, the medic struggling to treat her squad, the team leader bleeding out, and the private praying for them all.
At that moment, I understood. Our world will remain an unending circle of revenge until we learn, as did this simple and wise soldier, to continually repeat Jesus’ prayer. And, as we pray it with all our hearts and souls, it will be answered. If not in this world, then in the next.
The story is an abbreviated version of the sermon Norris will be giving this Sunday at Community Church Nevada City 300 Main St. at 1030. See more in his book, “Hero’s Highway.” Contact Norris at comment@thechaplain.net or 10566 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail (843) 608-9715.