Besides the peace of mind knowing how the fish are raised, consumers will enjoy the pleasing red color, firm flesh, delicate texture and big flavor. Every bite is packed with protein and essential Omega 3s.

All farmed salmon is not created equal.

Shopping for ethical and sustainable farm-raised salmon can leave many shoppers feeling overwhelmed. There is a lot of bewildering information out there about the impacts to the natural environment, wild ocean populations and Native American cultures.