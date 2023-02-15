All farmed salmon is not created equal.
Shopping for ethical and sustainable farm-raised salmon can leave many shoppers feeling overwhelmed. There is a lot of bewildering information out there about the impacts to the natural environment, wild ocean populations and Native American cultures.
The last thing you want to do is cause harm from your dinner choice.
Good news. There is a delicious solution. Creative Salmon, a company that raises Pacific King Chinook Salmon in the waters of Clayoquot Sound on the west coast of Canada’s Vancouver Island harvests year-round and delivers three times a week to BriarPatch Food Co-op in Grass Valley.
“We went from sourcing salmon from New Zealand to British Columbia, a difference of thousands of miles. I am always telling our customers how Creative Salmon is an organic product. This is based on the feed and the sustainable practices. Always rich in color and flavor,” said the Co-op’s Meat and Seafood Manager Matt Margulies.
Creative Samon is the first salmon farming company in North America to achieve organic certification, raising only a Pacific species of fish in the Pacific Ocean.
But what does that mean for consumers? Well for starters, salmon were raised on a natural diet with no GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms), no growth hormones and no antibiotics in a low-density environment with more than twice the room to move and grow than conventionally farmed environments.
The company is committed to sustainable practices from “from egg to plate” producing their own broodstock and smolts at their hatchery, raising and harvesting the fish and processing them in a plant located right on the dock.
Creative Salmon operates in the traditional territory of the Tla‑o‑qui‑aht First Nation. In 2014, Creative Salmon finalized an agreement establishing guiding principles for Chinook salmon farming operations within the Haahuulthii (traditional territory) of the Tla‑o‑qui‑aht Hawiih (Chiefs) near Tofino, BC.
“Stewardship of our lands is of utmost importance to our Nation. Creating this harmonized operational environment with Creative Salmon is central to our Nation’s work to manage our traditional territories using an approach that respects Hishuk ish ts’awalk (everything is one),” said Tla-o-qui-aht Natural Resources Director Saya Masso.
Besides the peace of mind knowing how the fish are raised, consumers will enjoy the pleasing red color, firm flesh, delicate texture and big flavor. Every bite is packed with protein and essential Omega 3s.
Salmon is a wonderful centerpiece for a meal any day of the week. Try this tasty recipe from our friends at the Co-op Market Grocery and Deli in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Alaska Salmon with Blueberry Sauce
4 servings
Ingredients
2 6oz salmon fillets, 1-1/4-inch thick each.
Saltwater solution (1 Tbsp salt and 1 tsp sugar per cup of water – enough to cover salmon)
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ cup white wine
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1/8 tsp salt
2 Tbsp thyme leaves
1 Tbsp melted butter
Salt and pepper to season
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to broil.
Place salmon in a dish with saltwater solution. Cover and allow to sit for 15 minutes.
In a saucepan set over medium heat add half of the blueberries, lemon juice and wine, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer. Mash blueberry mixture to release juices. Add lemon zest and ⅛ tsp salt. Cook until sauce reduces to a thickened consistency.
Add the remaining blueberries. Stir in butter and thyme leaves. Remove from heat and cover.
Remove salmon from brine, rinse and pat dry. Place on a baking sheet prepared with non-stick spray, brush with oil and transfer to oven 4-5 inches from the broiling element.
Broil 6 minutes for medium doneness, or up to 8 minutes for well-done fish. Add salt and pepper to taste.
To serve, spoon the warm blueberry sauce on each serving of salmon. Garnish with thyme sprigs and lemon wedges.