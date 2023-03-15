FARMBriarPatch-GVU-031523

Like many great recipes, carbonara comes from humble origins and a necessity to zhuzh things up when there’s not much to work with. Some say carbonara was invented “by accident,” when an American serviceman stationed in Italy during the Allied Liberation of Rome in 1944 combined the standard rations of bacon and eggs with pasta at a local restaurant. Others say the name comes from “carbonaro,” or “coal burner.” The hearty, easy-to-make meal was created by/for workers spending long hours working outside. “Carbonara-Gate” sparked international outrage when a French food writer attempted to reinvent the dish as a quick one-pot meal, using bowtie-shaped pasta instead of the traditional noodles such as spaghetti, linguine and bucatini.

There’s nothing like the sweet taste of leeks, cooked to melty perfection and tossed with pasta and the essential carbonara ingredients. It’s springtime on a plate!