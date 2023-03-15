Like many great recipes, carbonara comes from humble origins and a necessity to zhuzh things up when there’s not much to work with. Some say carbonara was invented “by accident,” when an American serviceman stationed in Italy during the Allied Liberation of Rome in 1944 combined the standard rations of bacon and eggs with pasta at a local restaurant. Others say the name comes from “carbonaro,” or “coal burner.” The hearty, easy-to-make meal was created by/for workers spending long hours working outside. “Carbonara-Gate” sparked international outrage when a French food writer attempted to reinvent the dish as a quick one-pot meal, using bowtie-shaped pasta instead of the traditional noodles such as spaghetti, linguine and bucatini.
There’s nothing like the sweet taste of leeks, cooked to melty perfection and tossed with pasta and the essential carbonara ingredients. It’s springtime on a plate!
Olive oil Salt and pepper
1 ½ cups water, plus more for cooking pasta
¼ cup finely-grated parmesan or pecorino cheese, plus extra to shave for serving
Optional: One bunch chives, finely chopped, for garnish
Trim, wash and finely slice leeks. Peel and finely slice garlic and pick thyme leaves.
Place in large sauté pan on medium heat with butter and 1 Tbsp oil. Once sizzling, stir in leeks and 1 1/2 cups water; cover and simmer gently over low heat for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.
When leeks are almost done, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water, according to package instructions. Drain, reserving about a cup of the cooking water.
Add drained pasta to leek pan, remove from heat and wait two minutes for the pan to cool slightly – cool enough that it won’t scramble the egg.
Beat finely-grated cheese with the egg. Add a little pasta cooking water to loosen egg mixture; pour it over the pasta, tossing vigorously. The egg will cook in residual heat.
Season with more salt and pepper to taste. Adjust consistency with extra cooking water, if needed, and top with shaved cheese and chopped chives