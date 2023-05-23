Backpacking and camping food don’t have to be boring!
Pre-packaged meals are easy, packable and lightweight, making them ideal for trailside cuisine that satisfies and fuels activities, without the need for bulky and heavy ice chests to keep food fresh. Some meals don’t even require a stove to heat water.
By taking a few “bring along” ingredients, you can take your off-grid meals up a notch.
For day hiking and picnicking, we love tinned fish. Other fun gourmet extras are hard cheeses, salami, smoked salmon and little packets of kalamata olives.
If you are out on the trail or an extended raft or road trip, see our list of plant-based additions below that will last several days. With some simple preparation like peeling or grating, soon you’ll be adding fresh shreds of hydration and flavor to your re-hydrated fare.
Remember! Always consider the weight of items when prepping for a backpacking trip. And please be mindful when in bear country and avoid foods with a strong odor. Do a little research before heading out and follow the outdoor ethics of the wild lands you’ll be visiting — like investing in a bear-proof cannister or leaving your stove at home during wildfire season.
Plant-based additions
- Walnut halves
- Roasted/salted/shelled pistachios
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Flour tortillas (to wrap salads or spread with nut butters or re-hydrated bean dips)
- Avocado (precious cargo, pack carefully)
- Onion or garlic granules
- Nutritional Yeast
- Gomasio
- Liquid Aminos
- Carrots
- Beets
- Jicama (small size)
- Apples (hardy variety such as Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith)
- Fennel
- Celery
- Sugar snap or snow peas
- Summer squash (add to pasta or grain dishes)
- Lime and jalapeño (can really liven up a dehydrated meal - from Miso Soup to Black Beans and Rice)
- Sprouts (for longer trips, consider bringing along a sprouting bag and grow your own fresh veggies on the trail!)
- Corn chips, fresh corn kernels & favorite hot sauce (will take your camp chili from bleh to yum!)