This vegan-friendly hot cocoa is the perfect antidote to a cold, wet Sierra Foothills winter evening. This drink is so tasty, you won’t even realize how healthy it really is. Get cozy and enjoy!
Patti’s Cosmic Cocoa
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Home delivery of The Union every Tuesday - Saturday in the following zip codes:
95602, 95712, 95713, 95922, 95924, 95945, 95946, 95949, 95959, 95960, 95975, 95977, 95986
PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $19.58/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on TheUnion.com $18.64/month (will continue each month until cancelled).
BriarPatch Food Co-op
This vegan-friendly hot cocoa is the perfect antidote to a cold, wet Sierra Foothills winter evening. This drink is so tasty, you won’t even realize how healthy it really is. Get cozy and enjoy!
Patti’s Cosmic Cocoa
Makes 12 cups
Ingredients
1 cup cacao powder
1 cup dehydrated coconut milk powder
1/2 cup collagen powder
1/2 cup cane sugar (or adjust to taste)
2 Tbsp Lion’s Mane Mushroom powder
1 Tbsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp turmeric powder
1 ½ tsp cayenne
Directions
Add 1-2 heaping tablespoons to coffee for morning mocha magic, or 3 tablespoons to 6 to 8 oz of hot water or hot milk for coco magic. Use your own taste buds to decide actual measurements!
If you’re more of a Chilly Willy, try the iced version: make with 4 oz hot water and pour over ice, or make as you would hot and chill.
Find more recipes at briarpatch.coop/recipes/
Live scanner feed here: